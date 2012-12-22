NEW YORK Dec 22 Powerful winds and snow whipped
parts of the eastern United States on Saturday, carrying the
promise of a white Christmas while threatening to cause problems
for the many Americans traveling for the holidays,
meteorologists said.
The storm moving in from the Midwest was sending strong
winds into the mid-Atlantic states and southern New England. It
buried parts of Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin in more than a foot
(30 cm) of snow earlier this week.
Several inches of snow fell on Saturday in parts of western
Pennsylvania.
The high winds could threaten to delay flights at airports
in New York, Philadelphia and Washington, meteorologists said.
At late morning, slight delays were reported at John F.
Kennedy International Airport in New York City, according to the
Federal Aviation Administration.
More than 87 million Americans are expected to travel 50
miles or more away from home over the holidays, the travel and
auto groups AAA has forecast. Nearly nine out of 10 will be on
the roads, it said.
On Saturday, high winds and gusts were predicted in the New
York City metropolitan area, eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and
New Jersey, the National Weather Service said.
It predicted hazardous conditions due to winds for upstate
New York, northwestern Connecticut, southern Vermont and western
Massachusetts.
A new storm could bring snow to the central Appalachians,
northern mid-Atlantic and southern New England on Christmas Eve
or Christmas Day, Accuweather.com said.
"It could be a white Christmas after all in Pennsylvania,
New Jersey, New York, New England and other areas across the
nation," said Alex Sosnowski, Accuweather senior meteorologist.
Snow could accumulate from Harrisburg and Scranton,
Pennsylvania, to Hartford, Connecticut, and Boston, he said. New
York City is likely to see a mix of snow and rain, he said.
Wintry air blowing off the eastern Great Lakes on Saturday
was causing icy conditions in western and northern Pennsylvania,
upstate New York and West Virginia, Accuweather said.
Two to 5 inches (5 to 13 cm) of snow were expected in
Buffalo.
A larger storm threatens to bring more snow to the eastern
states in the days after Christmas, meteorologists said.
