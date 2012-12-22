(Updates throughout, adds Buffalo, Gulf Coast details; changes
dateline from New York)
By Neale Gulley
BUFFALO, N.Y. Dec 22 Powerful winds and snow
whipped parts of the eastern United States on Saturday, carrying
the promise of a white Christmas while threatening to cause
problems for the many Americans traveling for the holidays,
meteorologists said.
The storm moving in from the Midwest was sending strong
winds into the mid-Atlantic states and southern New England. It
buried parts of Iowa, Nebraska and Wisconsin in more than a foot
(30 cm) of snow earlier this week.
The high winds threatened to delay flights at busy airports
in New York, Philadelphia and Washington, meteorologists said.
Due to the winds, departing flights were delayed at Newark
Liberty International Airport in New Jersey and at Washington
Dulles International Airport, the Federal Aviation
Administration said.
More than 87 million Americans are expected to travel 50
miles (80 km) or more away from home over the holidays, the
travel and auto group AAA has forecast. Nearly nine out of 10
will be on the roads, it said.
Residents in and around Buffalo, New York, awoke on Saturday
to 4 to 6 inches (10 to 15 cm) of snow - the season's first
significant accumulation in the notoriously snowbound region.
Typically, the area would have roughly a foot (30 cm) of
snow by the Christmas holidays, but there has been little or
nothing this year.
"There was something missing," Mayor Rob Ortt of North
Tonawanda, New York, just north of Buffalo, said of judging the
city's holiday lighting contest in the past week. "I think this
was the first year there was no snow, not even a dusting."
"Everyone thinks of us as a place where snow is, and you
relish it at Christmas time," he said, adding, "When we have
snow around St. Patrick's Day, that's when people get annoyed."
The National Weather Service predicted a few more inches of
snow for the Buffalo region on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.
A new storm could bring snow as well to the central
Appalachians, northern mid-Atlantic and southern New England on
Christmas Eve or Christmas Day, Accuweather.com said.
Residents of Harrisburg and Scranton, Pennsylvania eastward
to Hartford, Connecticut, and Boston could expect a white
Christmas, it said.
"It could be a white Christmas after all in Pennsylvania,
New Jersey, New York, New England and other areas across the
nation," said Alex Sosnowski, Accuweather senior meteorologist.
New York City is likely to see a mix of snow and rain, he
said.
RELIEF FOR SKI RESORT OPERATORS
Several inches of snow fell on Saturday in parts of western
Pennsylvania. In central New York, snowfall of up to an inch
(2.5 cm) an hour at times was predicted by the National Weather
Service.
Ski resort operators in western New York greeted the snow
with relief and said the cold air was making conditions ideal
for snowmaking.
"It hurts not to be open yet," said Andy Minier, ski racing
coordinator at Kissing Bridge ski area, about 30 miles (50 km)
south of Buffalo.
On Saturday, high winds were buffeting the New York City
metropolitan area, eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware and New
Jersey, the National Weather Service said.
It predicted hazardous conditions due to winds for upstate
New York, northwestern Connecticut, southern Vermont and western
Massachusetts.
Wintry air blowing off the eastern Great Lakes was causing
icy conditions in western and northern Pennsylvania, upstate New
York and West Virginia as well, Accuweather said.
On the Gulf Coast, meteorologists say, dangerous
thunderstorms and tornadoes are expected on Christmas Day.
The affected areas are likely to be southeastern Texas,
central and southern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern
Alabama and the Florida Panhandle, Accuweather said. Cities in
those areas include Houston; Baton Rouge and New Orleans in
Louisiana; Gulfport, Mississippi; Montgomery and Mobile in
Alabama; and Pensacola, Florida; it said.
(Additional Reporting and writing by Ellen Wulfhorst, Editing
by Mohammad Zargham)