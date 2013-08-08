Aug 8 The U.S. government climate agency on Thursday slightly lowered its forecast for the 2013 Atlantic hurricane season but said it still expected "above normal" storm activity this year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicted the six-month season, which began on June 1 and is entering its peak period, will spawn 13 to 19 named storms. NOAA said six to nine of the storms are expected to become hurricanes, with three to five developing into major hurricanes of Category 3 or higher. In May, NOAA forecast up to 20 named storms, with up to 11 possibly strengthening into hurricanes and six to major status. Forecasters at the Colorado State University also recently updated their forecast, predicting eight hurricanes and three major ones. CSU said in a previous forecast it expected nine hurricanes, with four them strengthening to major status. Four named storms have formed so far this year, although none of them have strengthened into hurricanes. An average season brings 12 tropical storms, six hurricanes and three major hurricanes in the Atlantic, Caribbean and Gulf of Mexico. The following are the latest predictions for 2013: ---------------------------------------------------------- Tropical Storms Hurricanes Major Hurricanes ---------------------------------------------------------- NOAA 13-19 6-9 3-5 CSU 18 8 3 AccuWeather 16 8 4 WSI 16 8 3 -------------------------------------------------------- CSU forecast updated August 2. AccuWeather forecast issued May 19. WSI forecast updated July 25. (Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)