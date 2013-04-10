By Kevin Gray
| MIAMI, April 10
season will be "above average" with 18 tropical storms, nine of
which will intensify into hurricanes, forecasters at Colorado
State University predicted on Wednesday.
Four of the hurricanes will be major with sustained winds of
at least 111 miles per hour (178 kph), the leading U.S. storm
research team said.
An average season brings about 12 tropical storms, six
hurricanes and two major hurricanes in the Atlantic, Caribbean
and Gulf of Mexico, according to CSU. The hurricane season runs
from June 1 to Nov. 30.
The prediction for a busier 2013 season was based on two
factors, the researchers said. Hurricanes thrive on warm water
and the Atlantic Ocean has warmed in recent months.
There is also little expectation of an El Nino effect this
summer and fall.
El Nino is a warming of surface waters in the tropical
Pacific that occurs every four to 12 years and has far-ranging
effects around the globe. The weather phenomenon creates wind
shear that makes it harder for storms to develop into hurricanes
in the Atlantic-Caribbean basin.
The researchers said there was a 72 percent chance that a
major hurricane will hit the U.S. coast this year, compared with
a historical average of 52 percent.
There is a 48 percent chance a major hurricane will hit the
U.S. East Coast, compared with a historical average of 31
percent, and a 47 percent chance one would hit the Gulf of
Mexico coast, compared with an average of 30 percent.
The 2012 hurricane season spawned 19 tropical storms and 10
hurricanes, including Hurricane Sandy, which hit the
northeastern United States in October after rampaging through
the Caribbean.
Sandy killed more than 200 people and caused more than $71
billion of damage in New York and New Jersey.
(Reporting by Kevin Gray; Editing by Jane Sutton and Eric
Beech)