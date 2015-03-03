By Ross Kerber
HINGHAM, Mass., March 3 With its black hull
rumbling against a field of broken ice, the Warren Jr. slowly
eased away from a dock in the Boston suburb of Hingham on
Tuesday, aiming to clear a path for some of the four ferries
that carry commuters from here into the city each day.
But in a sign of how long Massachusetts has been gripped by
freezing temperatures, no other vessels followed, as the tide
narrowed the channel behind the ocean-going supply boat pressed
into service as an icebreaker. It was the 15th day of canceled
ferry service since late January and the outing was meant to
speed the fleet's return to service, which could still be days
away.
"We're just not getting any break from the weather," said
Captain Leon "Tiger" Macdonald, standing on the Warren Jr.'s
bridge a few decks above the waterline.
He has overseen crews for a month in a mostly losing battle
against the ice to keep running the boats that usually deliver
1,750 commuters a day to Boston's downtown financial district.
The idled boats are one piece of the unprecedented collapse
the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority suffered during a
harsh winter that so far has brought 104.1 inches (2.64 meters)
of snowfall.
The city's all-time snowfall record of 107.6 inches (2.73
meters) was set in the winter of 1995 to 1996 and series of
storms this week could leave a new high mark, said National
Weather Service meteorologist Bill Simpson.
Along with the boats, storms delayed or canceled subway and
commuter rail trains over several workdays, leaving downtown
Boston ghostly and cutting in half February sales for some
businesses, said the Retailers Association of Massachusetts.
Some rail delays continue and in all the state's economy
likely took a $1 billion hit from the storms including the lost
hours of those who could not get to work, research firm IHS
Global Insight estimates.
The problems have become the first big test for the state's
new Republican governor, Charlie Baker. Observers had long
warned the transit system faced shaky finances. Baker has
appointed a review panel and the system's general manager has
resigned.
OUT ON THE ICE
The severe weather has taken a toll on water traffic up and
down the northeastern U.S. coastline including in busy New York
Harbor, where tugboats have been used to clear a pathway for
commuters aboard the Staten Island Ferry.
With U.S. Coast Guard icebreakers stretched thin, Hingham
ferry operator Boston Harbor Cruises sent in the Warren Jr. It
costs about $500 an hour to run, paid for by the state system.
Rick Nolan, principal of the family-owned ferry business,
said a challenge of the snowfall is that the freshwater crystals
seem to freeze into a harder layer of ice than the saltwater
beneath it. Nolan now rides on the Warren Jr. in the early
morning hours to decide if ferry runs are safe to begin.
"I'm very nervous about the aluminum skin and the fiberglass
skin boats running into a hard piece of ice," Nolan said.
Tuesday was his latest cancellation, the waters again
clogged as the Warren Jr. got under way to renew a channel about
three quarters of a mile (1.2 km) from the Hingham ferry dock to
open water. Frozen lumps sometimes made the vessel's hull rattle
like an overloaded clothes dryer.
Macdonald, the captain, recounted how a few ferries have
squeezed in runs lately though one boat had to be towed after it
became stuck in the ice. He hopes for a clearing warm spell
soon.
"We got away with it for a little while, but the weather
closed in on us," Macdonald said.
(Reporting by Ross Kerber; Additional reporting by Barbara
Goldberg in New York; Editing by Scott Malone and Eric Beech)