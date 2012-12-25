WASHINGTON Dec 25 A major winter storm brought
a rare white Christmas to the southern U.S. plains on Tuesday,
contributing to a 21-vehicle pile-up that shut down a major
highway in Oklahoma.
The storm system surging east from Kansas and the Texas
Panhandle includes the threat of tornados and severe
thunderstorms along its southern fringe, from southeast Texas to
Alabama, the National Weather Service said.
The storm is expected to bring blizzard conditions and 6 to
8 inches (15 to 20 cm) of snow as it strengthens and moves
northeast into the upper Ohio River valley through southern
Missouri and Illinois, it said.
Freezing drizzle overnight led to 10 separate collisions on
Interstate 40 at Oklahoma City just before 3 a.m., said Trooper
Betsy Randolph, a spokeswoman for the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
The 21-vehicle pile-up included three tractor-trailers and
shut down the westbound lanes for about five hours, she said.
Twelve people were taken to hospitals, and troopers are checking
on the severity of their injuries.
In a rare taste of Christmas snow, Oklahoma City is forecast
to get 3 to 6 inches (7.5 to 15 cm) of the white stuff on
Tuesday. The city's biggest Christmas snowfall was 6.5 inches
(16.2 cm) in 1914, and measurable amounts have been recorded
only a handful of times on the date.
Several flights were canceled at Oklahoma City's Will Rogers
World Airport on Monday ahead of the storm, but conditions on
Tuesday morning were good, the airport said in a statement.
Ahead of the storm's path, parts of eastern West Virginia
are under a winter storm warning. Ice accumulations of up to
half an inch (1.25 cm) are expected in higher elevations, the
National Weather Service said.
