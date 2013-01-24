By Jonathan Allen
| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Jan 24 Arctic air hovering over the
United States on Thursday made life miserable for New Yorkers
still without heat months after Superstorm Sandy and just plain
weird for Pennsylvanians shoveling snow tied to a nuclear power
plant's steam release.
The latest in a string of frigid days, from the Northeast to
Midwest, plunged the mercury to 29 below zero Fahrenheit (minus
34 Celsius) in Ely, Minnesota, according to the National Weather
Service. And that's with no wind child - the stunningly low
number was recorded under calm skies near Minnesota's border
with Canada, NWS said.
"It's just getting colder and colder," said Doreen
Greenwood-Garson, chief of the Gerritsen Beach Fire Department
in Brooklyn, where about 200 homes slammed by Sandy in October
are still without heat.
Nightly during this week's cold snap, the volunteer
department has loaded its ambulance with donated space heaters
and free hot meals and delivered them to shut-ins, said
Greenwood-Garson, a real estate broker. Already it has given
away a total of 60 space heaters and each night about 50 meals,
she said.
In Long Beach on New York's Long Island, another community
where some residents remain without heat after their homes were
hard hit by Sandy's ocean surge, the Martin Luther King Center,
a community gathering spot, ran out of donated space heaters,
said a spokeswoman.
Temperatures were expected to inch up a bit when a late-week
snowstorm predicted for Friday was likely to blanket Midwestern
and Atlantic coastal states, according to meteorologist Alex
Sosnowski of Accuweather.com.
A blizzard of tweets hit Twitter after steam from cooling
stacks of a nuclear power plant in Shippingport, Pennsylvania,
30 miles northwest of Pittsburgh near the Ohio border, met the
cold snap on Tuesday.
The result -- lake-effect snow fell over area homes for
about six hours, said Fred McMullen, a meteorologist with the
National Weather Service. Ground-level cold air met the stacks'
warm moist air, forming a cloud that produced snowflakes, he
said.
"Don't eat glowing snow!" Philadelphia Daily News reporter
David Murphy jokingly wrote on Twitter.
Accuweather.com noted the Shippingport snow was neither
fluorescent nor radioactive.
(Additional reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis and Drew
Singer in Pittsburgh, Writing by Barbara Goldberg, Editing by
Ellen Wulfhorst and David Gregorio)