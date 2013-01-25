(Refiles to identify country in headline)
By Barbara Goldberg
NEW YORK, Jan 25 Frozen cash machines and
canceled classes marked another day of a cold snap gripping
large swaths of the United States on Friday, with a winter storm
threatening the Northeast's evening commute.
A rapidly moving storm glazed the Midwest and South and
headed east, threatening to bring snow and ice to the
mid-Atlantic and Northeast for the evening rush hour,
forecasters said.
"It's the type of conditions that cause extreme travel
nightmares because things just get so slippery," said
meteorologist Evan Myers on Accuweather.com.
Because the storm is dumping ice and no more than an inch of
snow, it was difficult for plows to clear the roadways, he said.
"It's so cold out that all the anti-skids and things that
they use on a highway (are) really not very effective," the
meteorologist said.
In upstate New York, authorities considered charging a
father who left his 1-year-old son strapped in a car seat for 8
hours while he went to work on Thursday, when temperatures never
got above 15 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 9 Celsius).
He had forgotten to drop the child at day care and became
aware of the error when his wife called to ask about the child,
said Lieutenant Robert Winn of the Colonie Police Department.
"Luckily the car was parked in a spot that received sunlight
through the day," said Winn, noting the child was examined at a
local hospital and released.
After a week of frigid temperatures in New York City,
chilled residents seeking cash for a warming cup of hot cocoa
were frustrated to find their assets frozen as some automated
teller machines stopped working in the cold.
In Indiana, ice-slickened roadways were blamed for more than
50 crashes, and sections of Interstates 69 and 64 were shut
because of accidents, Indiana State Police said.
Treacherous travel conditions in Tennessee, caused by
freezing rain, caused pileups on roads and led to canceled
flights at Nashville airport. Classes at most schools in the
middle of the state were closed or delayed.
In North Carolina, public schools announced early closures
in anticipation of worsening weather conditions.
Forecasters said the cold would continue on Saturday and
temperatures would start creeping up on Sunday.
(Additional reporting by Tim Ghianni in Tennessee, Susan Guyett
in Indiana, Colleen Jenkins in North Carolina; Editing by
Cynthia Johnston and Sofina Mirza-Reid)