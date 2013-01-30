Jan 30 Severe weather hit the central and southeast United States on Wednesday, with tornadoes ripping through Mississippi and Indiana and strong winds toppling trees in Tennessee.

The National Weather Service said twisters touched down in Sardis, Mississippi, and heavily damaged homes in Solsberry, Indiana, wiping out power in the surrounding areas.

About 11,900 customers in central Indiana were without electricity because of the storm, utilities said.

Piles of debris and downed power lines blocked roadways in Indiana, including State Road 45 in southwestern Monroe County and State Road 43, which was closed from Solsberry to Hendricksville.

Several counties in Tennessee reported possible tornadoes overnight, but damage appeared to be minimal early on Wednesday, according to Tennessee Emergency Management Agency spokesman Jeremy Heidt.

Local officials reported spotty power outages, minor flooding in low-lying areas and some toppled trees and power lines. There were no confirmed storm-related deaths or injuries, Heidt said.

Forecaster said the violent weather was expected to barrel east throughout the day, bringing with it damaging winds of up to 70 miles per hour (113 km/h), hail and possibly more tornadoes.

The storms will drive down the morning's warmer temperatures with chillier air following in their wake, said meteorologist Dan Depodwin on Accuweather.com.

