* Up to two feet of snow forecast
* Boston schools ordered closed on Friday
By Scott Malone
BOSTON, Feb 7 New England braced on Thursday for
a possibly record-setting winter storm, with forecasts of up to
two feet (60 cm) of snow prompting local officials to urge
residents to prepare.
Forecasters warned the snow would begin lightly on Friday
morning but ramp up to blizzard conditions by afternoon, leading
Boston Mayor Thomas Menino to order the city's schools closed
Friday. He asked businesses to consider allowing staff to stay
home.
"We are hardy New Englanders, let me tell you, and used to
these types of storms. But I also want to remind everyone to use
common sense and stay off the streets of our city. Basically,
stay home," Menino told reporters. "Stay put after noontime
tomorrow."
The National Weather Service said Boston could get one to
two feet of snow (30-60 cm) on Friday and Saturday, which would
be its first major snow fall in about two years. Light snow is
expected to begin falling around 7 a.m. EST (1200 GMT) on
Friday, with heavier snow and winds gusting as high as 60 to 75
miles per hour (95-120 km per hour) as the day progresses.
"It's the afternoon rush-hour time frame into the evening
and overnight when the height of the storm will be," said Kim
Buttrick, a meteorologist at the National Weather Service in
Taunton, Massachusetts. "That's when we expect the storm to
begin in earnest."
The heaviest snow was expected around Boston, the region's
most populous city, with cities from Hartford, Connecticut to
Portland, Maine, expected to see at least a foot.
If more than 18.2 inches (46.2 cm) of snow fall in Boston,
the storm will rank among the 10 biggest snowfalls on record in
the city. The heaviest snowfall ever recorded in Boston was a
27.6 inch (70.1 cm) dump that accompanied the blizzard of Feb.
17-18, 2003.
The storm's timing brought back memories of the blizzard of
1978, Boston's second-heaviest recorded snow fall, which roared
in on an afternoon, dropping 27.1 inches (68.8 cm) of snow,
trapping commuters on roadways and leaving dozens dead across
the region, largely as a result of downed electrical lines.
Peter Judge, a spokesman for the Massachusetts Emergency
Management Agency, said one of the state's biggest worry is
power outages.
"It being winter, folks losing their power means they're
also losing their heat, and if you lose heat during the middle
of the storm, you're not going to be able to go out to get to a
shelter," he said, adding that the agency would begin 24-hour
operations at its emergency compound at noon (1700 GMT) on
Friday and would be in close contact with local utilities.
Unlike the 1978 blizzard, which had been forecast to drop
far less snow than it actually did, he said he hoped several
days of news coverage about this storm would prompt people to
stay off the roads.
"People have been warned, they have been told what the
issues are," Judge said. "We don't expect people to be
surprised."
(Reporting By Scott Malone; Editing by Paul Thomasch and Leslie
Gevirtz)