* 2,200 flights canceled, record snow in Maine
* Road travel bans lifted
* Mail delivery suspended; snow plows stuck
* Nuclear power plant loses power
By Tim McLaughlin and Edith Honan
BOSTON/NEW YORK, Feb 9 A blizzard packing
hurricane-force winds hammered the northeastern United States on
Saturday, cutting power to 700,000 homes and businesses,
shutting down travel and leaving at least nine people dead.
The mammoth storm that stretched from the Great Lakes to the
Atlantic dumped more than 3 feet (90 cm) of snow across the
Northeast, the National Weather Service said.
Coastal blizzard and flood warnings were in effect, but
Massachusetts and Connecticut lifted vehicle travel bans as the
storm slowly moved eastward on Saturday evening.
Stratford, Connecticut, Mayor John Harkins said he had never
seen such a heavy snowfall, with rates reaching 6 inches (15 cm)
an hour.
"Even the plows are getting stuck," Harkins told local WTNH
television.
The storm centered its fury on Connecticut, Rhode Island and
Massachusetts, with the highest snowfall total, 40 inches (102
cm), in Hamden, Connecticut.
About 2,200 flights were canceled on Saturday, for a total
of more than 5,800 over the past two days, according to
FlightAware, which tracks airline delays. A few hundred
additional cancellations are possible for Sunday, it said.
Boston's Logan International Airport and Bradley
International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut, were shut
down. Logan, hit by nearly 22 inches (56 cm) of snow, was
expected to reopen at least partly later on Saturday.
The storm dumped 29.3 inches (74 cm) of snow on Portland,
Maine, breaking a 1979 record, the weather service said. Winds
gusted to 83 miles per hour (134 km per hour) at Cuttyhunk, New
York, and brought down trees across the region.
The storm contributed to at least five deaths in
Connecticut, according to Governor Dannel Malloy and police.
An 80-year-old woman was killed by a hit-and-run driver
while clearing her driveway, and a 40-year-old man collapsed
while shoveling snow. One man, 73, slipped outside his home and
was found dead on Saturday, Malloy said.
A 53-year-old Bridgeport man was found dead in the snow
Saturday morning outside his home, and a 49-year-old man died
while shoveling snow in Shelton, police said.
Two people died of carbon monoxide poisoning in separate
incidents in Boston. One of the victims was an 11-year-old boy
who was overcome by fumes as he sat in an idling car to keep
warm, a fire official said. The other victim was a man in his
early 20s who was found unresponsive in his car, police said.
In Poughkeepsie, New York, a man in his 70s was struck and
killed on a snowy roadway, local media reported. A 23-year-old
man was killed in Germantown, New York, when the tractor he was
using to plow his driveway rolled down an embankment, according
to local media.
A 30-year-old motorist in New Hampshire died when his car
went off the road, but the man's health might have been a factor
in the accident, state authorities said.
Police in New York's Suffolk County, some using snowmobiles,
rescued hundreds of motorists stuck overnight on the Long Island
Expressway, said police spokesman Rich Glanzer.
Emergency medical services personnel in Worcester,
Massachusetts, delivered a baby girl at her mother's home at
about 3 a.m. on Saturday with the aid of National Guard
soldiers.
Even as the big storm's force was slackening, the National
Weather Service warned of blizzard conditions developing in the
Great Plains on Saturday and continuing into Monday.
Snow and, in some areas, blizzard conditions were expected
across parts of Colorado, Nebraska, North Dakota, Minnesota,
South Dakota and Wyoming, it said. A foot or more of snow is
expected in some areas.
POWER LINES DOWN
Utility companies reported about 700,000 customers without
electricity across nine states as the wet, heavy snow brought
down tree branches and power lines.
The Pilgrim Nuclear Power Plant in Plymouth, Massachusetts,
lost power and shut down automatically late on Friday, but there
was no threat to the public, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission
said.
In Boston, a National Hockey League game scheduled for
Saturday between the Tampa Bay Lightning and Boston Bruins was
canceled because of the blizzard.
As the storm tapered off, streets in Cambridge,
Massachusetts, were largely quiet except for snowblowers and
shoveling. Kevin Tierney, 41, struggled with a snowblower to
carve out a parking space in more than 2 feet (60 cm) of snow.
"I had this all planned out, and I don't know who said it,
but everybody goes into a boxing match with a plan until they
get punched in the mouth," said Tierney, an attorney.
Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New York and Maine
declared states of emergency before the storm. The U.S. Postal
Service suspended mail delivery in parts of those five states
plus New Hampshire and Vermont.
Although New York was hit by a foot (30 cm) of snow, Fashion
Week went on unfazed as crowds arrived to watch the morning's
shows by Ruffian and LaCoste.
Andrea Daney, a digital marketing senior manager for
LaCoste, said she was trying to be discreet as she changed from
snow boots to high-heeled crushed blue velvet ankle boots.
"I'm calling it the shoe storm of the century," she said.
"You have to make adjustments to your outfit."
The snow delighted New England's ski industry after a dry
winter that has left green grass visible across much of the
region.
Greg Kwasnick, a spokesman for Loon Mountain in Lincoln, New
Hampshire, said business was slightly slower than normal on
Saturday but likely would pick up in coming days as roads
cleared.
"Snow is what it's all about," he said.
(Additional reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, Kevin Gray in
Miami, Ellen Wulfhorst in New York, Ian Simpson in Washington,
Jason McLure in Maine, Dan Burns in Connecticut, Brendan O'Brien
in Wisconsin and Dan Lovering and Zach Howard in Massachusetts;
Writing by Ian Simpson; Editing by Vicki Allen and Eric Beech)