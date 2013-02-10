* Blizzard killed nine, left half million without power
* Some airports opening, roads remain treacherous
* New storm seen dumping snow in Northern Plains
By Tim McLaughlin and Edith Honan
BOSTON/NEW YORK, Feb 10 The U.S. Northeast
started digging itself out of a blizzard that dumped up to 40
inches of snow with hurricane force winds, killing at least nine
people and leaving about half a million customers without power.
Airports slowly cranked back to life on Sunday, rare travel
bans in Connecticut and Massachusetts were lifted, but roads
throughout the region remained treacherous, according to state
transportation departments.
As the region recovered, another large winter storm building
across the Northern Plains was expected to leave a foot of snow
and bring high winds from Colorado to central Minnesota into
Monday, the National Weather Service said.
South Dakota was expected to be hardest hit, with winds
reaching 50 miles per hour, creating white-out conditions. The
storm was expected to reach parts of Nebraska, North Dakota,
Wyoming and Wisconsin.
Friday and Saturday's mammoth storm stretched from the Great
Lakes to the Atlantic and covered several spots in the Northeast
with more than 3 feet (90 cm) of snow. Connecticut, Rhode Island
and Massachusetts took the brunt of the blizzard.
Hamden, Connecticut, had 40 inches and nearby Milford 38
inches, the National Weather Service said.
Amtrak said it planned to run a limited service between New
York and Boston on Sunday and a regular Sunday schedule from New
York to the state capital in Albany.
However, the Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority, the
Rhode Island Public Transit Authority and Connecticut Transit
said service would remain suspended Sunday.
Stratford, Connecticut, Mayor John Harkins told WTNH
television on Saturday snow had fallen at a rate of 6 inches an
hour and even plows were getting stuck.
The storm dropped 31.9 inches (81 cm) of snow on Portland,
Maine, breaking a 1979 record, the weather service said. Winds
gusted to 83 miles per hour (134 km per hour) at Cuttyhunk, New
York, and brought down trees across the region.
The storm contributed to at least five deaths in Connecticut
and two each in New York state and Boston, authorities said. A
motorist in New Hampshire also died when he went off a road, but
authorities said his health may have been a factor in the crash.
The two deaths in Boston were separate incidents of carbon
monoxide poisoning in cars, an 11-year-old boy and a man in his
early 20s. The boy had climbed into the family car to keep warm
while his father cleared snow. The engine was running but the
exhaust was blocked, said authorities.
There were also road rescues along the Long Island
Expressway from Friday night to Saturday morning, some using
snowmobiles. A baby girl was delivered early Saturday by
emergency services personnel in Worcester, Massachusetts.
About 5,800 flights were canceled Friday and Saturday,
according to Flightaware, a flight tracking service. Boston's
Logan International Airport reopened late on Saturday, according
to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut,
and Long Island MacArthur Airport were both expected to reopen
on Sunday morning. Both were closed on Saturday.
By early Sunday, utility companies were reporting roughly
500,000 customers still without electricity across the nine
state region after the wet heavy snow brought down tree branches
and power lines. About 277,000 were in Massachusetts.
