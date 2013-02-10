* Some 350,000 households across nine states still without
power
* Air traffic resumes after thousands of flights canceled
* N.Y. Gov. dispatches army of equipment/personnel to county
buried in 3 feet of snow
* Powerful new storm expected in Plains states, white-outs
feared
By Aman Ali and Daniel Lovering
CAMBRIDGE, Mass./NEW YORK, Feb 10 The U.S.
Northeast started digging itself out on Sunday after a blizzard
dumped up to 40 inches (1 meter) of snow with hurricane force
winds, killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of
thousands without power.
New York City trucks plowed through residential streets,
leaving hundreds, if not thousands, of motorists to dig their
buried vehicles out from mountains of snow.
"I give up," Giovanni Marchenna, 52, of Manhattan said with
a laugh.
"Looks like I'll be taking the subway to work until the snow
melts," he added, noting he spent more than an hour shoveling
snow.
Utility companies reported that some 350,000 customers were
still without electricity across nine states after the wet,
heavy snow brought down tree branches and power lines. About
700,000 homes and businesses were without power at one point on
Saturday.
Air traffic began to return to normal on Sunday after some
5,800 flights were canceled on Friday and Saturday, according to
Flightaware, a flight tracking service.
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut,
and New York state's Long Island MacArthur Airport reopened on
Sunday morning. Both had been closed on Saturday.
Boston's Logan International Airport reopened late on
Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration.
Rare travel bans in Connecticut and Massachusetts were
lifted but roads throughout the region remained treacherous,
according to state transportation departments.
Cambridge, Massachusetts, residents were digging out their
cars and driveways under clear blue skies on Sunday afternoon.
Charles Damico, a retired electrical engineer who was
clearing his driveway with a snowblower, said the snow was
"nothing" compared to the amount he remembers falling during the
blizzard of 1978 that dumped between 2 and 4 feet (60 and 122
cm) of snow on the region.
"I didn't have a snowblower at that time, so everything was
done by hand," he said. "This is nothing compared to it."
As the region recovered, another large winter storm building
across the Northern Plains was expected to leave a foot (30
cm)of snow and bring high winds from Colorado to central
Minnesota into Monday, the National Weather Service said.
FRESH STORM BREWING
South Dakota was expected to be hardest hit, with winds
reaching 50 miles per hour (80 kph), creating white-out
conditions. The storm was expected to reach parts of Nebraska,
North Dakota, Wyoming and Wisconsin.
South Dakota officials closed a 150-mile (240-km) stretch of
Interstate 90 in the center of the state. They also closed 75
miles (120 km) of Interstate 29 in the state's northeastern
corner near North Dakota.
Officials said motels and other facilities along Interstate
90 were filling up with travelers trying to avoid the heavy
drifting and near-zero visibility.
"Travel will be difficult to impossible at times on other
highways in many areas of South Dakota," state transportation
officials said in a statement.
Friday and Saturday's mammoth storm stretched from the Great
Lakes to the Atlantic and covered several spots in the Northeast
with more than 3 feet (91 cm) of snow. Connecticut, Rhode Island
and Massachusetts took the brunt of the blizzard.
Hamden, Connecticut, had 40 inches (101 cm) and nearby
Milford 38 inches (96.5 cm), the National Weather Service said.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday that 675
pieces of equipment and 975 personnel had been dispatched to
help Suffolk County, making up the eastern half of Long Island,
dig out of 3 feet of snow.
"Suffolk County has not seen a winter storm like Nemo in
years, and the massive amount of snow left behind effectively
shut down the entire region," Cuomo said in a statement,
referring to the Weather Channel's name for the storm.
SOME TRANSIT STILL SUSPENDED
Amtrak said it planned to run a limited service between New
York and Boston on Sunday and a regular Sunday schedule from New
York to the state capital in Albany.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said it
planned to resume limited service on Sunday afternoon.
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority and Connecticut
Transit said service would remain suspended on Sunday.
Stratford, Connecticut, Mayor John Harkins told WTNH
television on Saturday that snow had fallen at a rate of 6
inches (15 cm) an hour and even plows were getting stuck.
The storm dropped 31.9 inches (81 cm) of snow on Portland,
Maine, breaking a 1979 record, the weather service said. Winds
gusted to 83 miles per hour (134 kph) at Cuttyhunk, New York,
and brought down trees across the region.
The storm contributed to at least five deaths in Connecticut
and two each in New York state and Boston, authorities said. A
motorist in New Hampshire also died when he went off a road but
authorities said his health may have been a factor in the crash.
The two deaths in Boston were separate incidents of carbon
monoxide poisoning in cars, an 11-year-old boy and a man in his
early 20s. The boy had climbed into the family car to keep warm
while his father cleared snow. The engine was running but the
exhaust was blocked, said authorities.
There were also road rescues along the Long Island
Expressway from Friday night to Saturday morning, some using
snowmobiles. A baby girl was delivered early on Saturday by
emergency services personnel in Worcester, Massachusetts.
