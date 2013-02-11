* Boston schools close Monday as city deals with heavy
snowfall
* Rain, freezing rain and more snow in Monday's forecast
* Some 350,000 households across nine states still without
power
(updates with tornado report in Mississippi, and condition in
Maine and Vermont)
By Daniel Lovering and Aman Ali
CAMBRIDGE, Mass./NEW YORK, Feb 10 The U.S.
Northeast was digging out on Sunday after a blizzard dumped up
to 40 inches (one meter) of snow with hurricane force winds,
killing at least nine people and leaving hundreds of thousands
without power.
As the Northeast cleared roads and shoveled out, another
storm bore down on the Northern Plains and tornadoes threatened
the Southeast in a weekend of extreme weather across the United
States.
A tornado which appeared to be a mile wide touched down in
Hattiesburg, Mississippi, causing significant damage, said Anna
Weber of the National Weather Service. The twister also hit the
nearby town of Petal where it destroyed a brick building.
In New York City trucks plowed through residential streets,
piling snow even higher at the edges and leaving thousands of
motorists to dig out their buried vehicles.
Another round of severe weather on Monday could bring more
misery, with freezing rain and more snow predicted that would
make the evening commute even more difficult.
In Boston, Mayor Tom Menino canceled school on Monday after
touring neighborhoods throughout the city, where two feet (60
cm) of snow fell.
Utility companies reported that some 350,000 customers were
still without electricity across nine states after the wet,
heavy snow brought down tree branches and power lines.
Air traffic began to return to normal after some 5,800
flights were canceled on Friday and Saturday, according to
Flightaware, a flight-tracking service.
Bradley International Airport in Windsor Locks, Connecticut,
and New York state's Long Island MacArthur Airport reopened on
Sunday morning. Boston's Logan International Airport reopened
late on Saturday, according to the Federal Aviation
Administration.
Rare travel bans in Connecticut and Massachusetts were
lifted but roads throughout the region remained treacherous,
according to state transportation departments.
In Cambridge, Massachusetts, residents were digging out
their cars and driveways under clear blue skies on Sunday
afternoon.
As the region recovered, another large winter storm building
across the Northern Plains was expected to leave a foot (30
cm)of snow and bring high winds from Colorado to central
Minnesota into Monday, the National Weather Service said.
South Dakota was expected to be hardest hit, with winds seen
reaching 50 miles per hour (80 kph), which would create
white-out conditions. The storm was expected to reach parts of
Nebraska, North Dakota, Wyoming and Wisconsin.
South Dakota officials closed a 150-mile (240-km) stretch of
Interstate 90 in the center of the state. They also closed 75
miles (120 km) of Interstate 29 in the state's northeastern
corner near North Dakota.
Officials said motels and other facilities along Interstate
90 were filling up with travelers trying to avoid the heavy
drifting and near-zero visibility.
"Travel will be difficult to impossible at times on other
highways in many areas of South Dakota," state transportation
officials said in a statement.
GREAT LAKES TO THE ATLANTIC
The mammoth storm over the weekend stretched from the Great
Lakes to the Atlantic and covered several spots in the Northeast
with more than 3 feet (91 cm) of snow. Connecticut, Rhode Island
and Massachusetts took the brunt of the blizzard.
The Connecticut town of Hamden had 40 inches (101 cm) and
nearby Milford 38 inches (96.5 cm), the National Weather Service
said.
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said 675 pieces of equipment
and 975 personnel had been dispatched to help Suffolk County,
making up the eastern half of Long Island, dig out of 3 feet of
snow.
The storm "effectively shut down the entire region," Cuomo
said in a statement.
Amtrak ran a limited train service between New York and
Boston on Sunday and a regular Sunday schedule from New York to
the state capital in Albany.
The Massachusetts Bay Transportation Authority said it had
resumed limited service on Sunday afternoon and would return to
regular service on Monday.
The Rhode Island Public Transit Authority and Connecticut
Transit said service would remain suspended on Sunday.
The storm dropped 31.9 inches (81 cm) of snow on Portland,
Maine, creating "whiteout conditions," said city spokeswoman
Nicole Clegg, 42. "It's the biggest I've seen since I was a
little girl."
Clegg said most city roads had been cleared by Sunday night,
and city employees were set to begin plowing Portland's "100
miles of sidewalks."
Winds gusted to 83 miles per hour (134 kph) at Cuttyhunk,
New York, and brought down trees across the region.
The storm contributed to at least five deaths in Connecticut
and two each in New York state and Boston, authorities said.
The two deaths in Boston were separate incidents of carbon
monoxide poisoning in cars, an 11-year-old boy and a man in his
early 20s. The boy had climbed into the family car to keep warm
while his father cleared snow. The engine was running but the
exhaust was blocked by snow, said authorities.
In Rutland, Vermont, the snow helped solve a crime, said
Rutland police Sergeant James Tarbell. After a burglar alarm
went off at a gas station in the small hours of the morning,
police found a broken window and discovered someone had stolen
cartons of cigarettes, said Tarbell.
A trail of footprints in the snow led the police to a nearby
street, where they found a 42-year old man shoveling snow.
"It was an ungodly hour to be shoveling snow," Tarbell said.
Police arrested the man and found A duffel bag full of
cigarettes on the front porch of the house.
(Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Wisconsin, Tim
McLaughlin and Scott Malone in Boston, Kevin Gray in Miami,
Ellen Wulfhorst, Edith Honan and Chris Francescani in New York,
Ian Simpson in Washington, Jason McLure in Maine, Dan Burns in
Connecticut and Zach Howard in Massachusetts; Writing by David
Bailey; Editing by Corrie MacLaggan, Philip Barbara and
Christopher Wilson)