MINNEAPOLIS, March 5 A blizzard dumped heavy
snow on the midwestern United States, disrupting highway and air
travel on Tuesday as it moved east toward the Ohio Valley and
the mid-Atlantic states.
More than 1,000 flights were canceled in and out of
Chicago's O'Hare and Midway airports and nearly 100 more were
canceled in and out of Minneapolis-St.Paul International
Airport, according to the FlightAware.com flight tracking
service.
Heavy snow and patches of ice made driving difficult along
the highways in parts of North Dakota, Minnesota and northwest
Illinois on Tuesday. Chicago was forecast to get 6 to 10 inches
(15 to 25 cm) of snow.
The storm was expected to move eastward over the Ohio Valley
and then the central Appalachians and mid-Atlantic states on
Wednesday, hitting Washington with its biggest snowfall of the
winter, the National Weather Service said.
The snowstorm roared into North Dakota on Monday, blowing
snow and drifts up to 3 feet (0.9 meter) high. The North Dakota
Transportation Department urged people to stay off the roads
across the northwestern part of the state.
But the state took the latest storm in stride.
"It's a normal late winter storm for us," said Adam Jones, a
meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Bismarck.
The storm was expected to dump heavy snow along the
Minnesota and Wisconsin border, with up to a foot (30 cm) in the
far southeastern corner of Minnesota, before heading across
southern Wisconsin and into Illinois.
In a separate storm, heavy snow and high winds were blamed
for two major traffic accidents in the Colorado mountains, near
the ski resort of Vail, involving more than 50 vehicles.
Three people were hospitalized from a 25-vehicle chain-
reaction crash that closed a stretch of Interstate 70, the
Summit County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "None of the
injuries were reported to be serious," the statement said.
A second pile-up about 17 miles (27 km) away on the same
interstate involved 29 vehicles, with no reported injuries, the
sheriff's office said.
(Reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis, Jane Sutton in
Miami, Ian Simpson in Washington, Keith Coffman in Denver and
