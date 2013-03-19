(Adds details on southeast, updates storm conditions)
By Daniel Lovering and Zach Howard
BOSTON/CONWAY, Mass., March 19 Snow, sleet and
rain hit the northeastern United States on Tuesday, the last
full day of winter, slowing traffic, closing schools and
annoying people tired of the wet and cold weather.
In New England, about 6 inches (15 cm) of snow fell on
Boston, with as much as 10 inches (25 cm) recorded in the city's
northern suburbs and southern New Hampshire and Vermont.
This has been a snowier than usual winter in New England -
Boston received 62.3 inches (1.6 meters) of snow through the
season, well over the 39.5 inch (1 meter) average. About half of
that came in a February blizzard that prompted authorities
across the region to declare snow emergencies. [ID: nL1N0B91VA]
Massachusetts state officials on Tuesday postponed a
statewide test of grammar school students. Many school
districts, including Boston, canceled classes on Tuesday, the
last day of winter before the Spring Equinox, which falls on
Wednesday.
"We've had more than enough and I could really do with a
break," said Paul Nulsen, 59, a researcher at an astronomical
observatory, as he shoveled a sidewalk outside his house in
Cambridge, Massachusetts.
By midday the snow had turned to sleet and freezing rain
around Boston, with snow expected to linger on into the
afternoon north of New England's largest city, according to the
National Weather Service.
MIXED BLESSING
The northeast was not the only region of the United States
to face inclement weather. Some 100,000 homes and businesses
were without power in Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia after
being hit by high winds.
In Tennessee, heavy rains arrived overnight, helping to put
out a wind-stoked 160-acre (65 hectare) wildfire in tourist
capital Pigeon Forge.
"It was a big help," said Sevier County spokesman Perrin
Anderson. "It poured throughout the evening. The last thing I
heard was the fire was out and under control."
Strong winds that preceded the thunderstorm fed the fire
that began Sunday afternoon at Black Bear Ridge Resort.
Sixty-five structures, mostly rental tourist cabins, were
destroyed or damaged.
Pigeon Forge is a popular tourist destination near the
entrance to Great Smoky Mountains National Park. Its most
popular attraction, entertainer Dolly Parton's Dollywood theme
park, is on the other side of the city from Monday's fire.
Tennessee also saw two tornadoes on Monday that caused
relatively minor damage in the central part of the state,
snapping trees and tearing the roof off one home with 105 mile
per hour (169 kph) winds.
SPEED LIMITS
Authorities across New England reported a larger than usual
number of traffic accidents as commuters ventured out on
slippery roads during the storm. The Massachusetts State Police
ordered the speed limit on the state's main highway reduced to
40 miles per hour (64 kph).
In Marlborough, Massachusetts, a bus carrying the Harlem
Globetrotters exhibition basketball team collided with a
passenger car.
"That definitely appears to be weather-related. The two
vehicles were spinning on the road and made contact with each
other," said State Police spokesman David Procopio. No injuries
were reported in either vehicle, he said.
Some 545 flights had been canceled, according to the Web
site FlightAware.com, with the most cancellations at Boston
Logan International Airport and New York's LaGuardia Airport.
In the Western Massachusetts hill town of Conway, Claudia
Rutherford, a 46-year-old psychologist, said she was tiring of
school cancellations for her two boys.
"We've had so many of these that the kids don't necessarily
even want to go out and play in the snow any more," Rutherford
said. "I've reached a point where I make them, or I put them to
work helping us with shoveling."
(Additional reporting by Tim Ghianni in Nashville, Tennessee,
Verna Gates in Birmingham, Alabama and Scott DiSavino in New
York, writing by Scott Malone; Editing by Barbara Goldberg,
Grant McCool and Nick Zieminski)