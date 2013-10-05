* Storm drops over three feet of snow in Black Hills region
* Even firetrucks are stuck in snow in South Dakota
* Power outages affect thousands
(Adds details on stranded motorists and power outages)
By Kevin Murphy
Oct 4 A rare and fierce October snowstorm rolled
out over the central Rocky Mountains on Friday, stranding
motorists, downing trees and forcing closures of hundreds of
miles of Interstate 90 across parts of Wyoming and South Dakota,
officials said.
The storm dropped more than three feet (90 cm) of snow in
parts of the Black Hills region of western South Dakota,
according to a Rapid City National Weather Service report.
An unknown number of motorists were stranded in Pennington
County in South Dakota, Alexa White, spokeswoman for Rapid
City-Penngton County Emergency Management, said.
Some called emergency services to say they were out of gas
and feared they might not stay warm through the night, and
rescuers in snowcats were trying to reach them, she said.
Four-wheel-drive vehicles and even rescuers in firetrucks
were stuck in the snow, White said. Fire stations have opened as
emergency shelters.
Thousands of people in Pennington County homes were without
power, White said.
South Dakota Governor Dennis Daugaard ordered state offices
closed in the Black Hills and six counties in the southwestern
part of the state and said further closures are possible.
About 380 miles of Interstate 90 were closed from western
South Dakota to northeastern Wyoming, according to
transportation departments in both states.
"It's not normal this time of year, but it is not unheard
of," Cory Martin, meteorologist for the National Weather
Service in North Platte, Nebraska, said. "But this amount of
snow for an October storm is on the higher end."
The National Weather Service, which is running on a reduced
staff because of the federal government shutdown, issued
blizzard and severe winter storm warnings across the northern
part of the Great Plains through Saturday morning.
(Additional reporting by Kayla Gahagan in Rapid City, Heide
Brandes in Oklahoma City and Lisa Maria Garza in Dallas; Editing
by Louise Ireland and Alex Dobuzinskis)