Jan 8 Schools in Chicago, Boston and other large
cities closed on Thursday as sub-zero temperatures and bitter
winds gripped central and eastern United States for a third day
and meteorologists warned there was little relief in sight.
An Arctic air blast from Canada hit the U.S. Midwest,
Mid-Atlantic and Northeast, with many parts around minus 10
Fahrenheit (minus 23 Celsius), the National Weather Service
said.
In northern New York state's Adirondack Park, the village of
Saranac Lake dropped to minus 24F overnight.
"While it looks like the high pressure responsible for the
cold will last another day or two and then move to the east,
another shot of cold air will be coming into the north-central
states toward the weekend," National Weather Service
meteorologist Chris Broyles said.
The service said frostbite could set in with just 15
minutes' exposure to the frigid air and advised people to keep
pets indoors. Driving could be treacherous in areas hit with
blowing snow and icy roadways, it added.
Chicago Public Schools, the third-largest U.S. school
district with 400,000 students and almost 800 institutions, told
students to stay home and indoors as temperatures dropped to
between 20F and 30F below average.
Schools were also closed in Boston, Milwaukee, and
Indianapolis.
Sledding hills and cross-country ski areas were shut down
around Chicago. In South Dakota, the city of Sioux Falls closed
six ice-skating rinks, saying there was a risk of wind chill.
The weather service issued wind chill alerts for Chicago,
Minneapolis, and other cities. Overnight wind chill values in
most areas reached minus 15F to minus 25F.
The weather service said blizzard conditions were forecast
for parts of North Dakota and Minnesota through the afternoon on
Thursday. In South Dakota, blowing snow and low viability would
continue through the day.
"It makes the conditions extremely hazardous to travel,"
Broyles said.
Temperatures also plummeted to an uncharacteristic 10F to
15F across the Gulf Coast overnight, where a hard freeze warning
was issued for east Texas across parts of Louisiana, Mississippi
and southern Georgia, Broyles said.
