(Updates with federal offices, Fort Knox, closing)
By Elizabeth Barber
BOSTON Feb 16 Record-breaking cold gripped the
eastern United States while an icy winter storm crippled the
nation's central states and then plowed into the mid-Atlantic,
dumping snow and forcing federal offices in Washington, D.C. to
close on Tuesday.
Heavy snowfall and ice moving eastward from the Southern
Plains pounded Missouri, Arkansas, southern Illinois, Tennessee,
Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio, the National Weather Service said.
With the storm headed east and sleet and freezing rain
expected to also take a swipe at the South, states of emergency
were declared in North Carolina, Virginia, Mississippi, Georgia,
Kentucky, as well as in Washington, D.C.
The U.S. Office of Personnel Management announced on its web
site that federal offices are closed in D.C. Fort Knox, a U.S.
Army post south of Louisville, Kentucky, also will be closed on
Tuesday due to weather and road conditions, it said on its
website.
Airlines canceled nearly 2,600 U.S. flights, with the
hardest hit airports in North Carolina and Tennessee.
Freezing rain encased Tennessee in ice, closing roads,
schools and tourist attractions, including the home of the king
of rock 'n' roll, Elvis Presley's Graceland mansion in Memphis.
Sleet in Arkansas shut schools and Governor Asa Hutchinson
told nearly all government workers to stay home.
Cars skidded off roads near Louisville, Kentucky, where
there were six times the usual number of accidents and a fleet
of more than 1,000 snow plows tried to clear slick roads,
officials said.
"It's been all hands on deck," said Chuck Wolfe, spokesman
for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
Citing nasty weather, Kentucky's state legislature said it
would not reconvene until Wednesday at the earliest.
The storm dumped 10 inches (25 cm) of snow on Cincinnati and
then headed east to Washington, D.C., slamming the nation's
capital with heavy snow that could pile as high as 12 inches,
said NWS meteorologist Brian Hurley.
"Washington and Baltimore, that's where the bull's-eye's
going to be," Hurley said.
Slippery roads in western Pennsylvania on Monday were blamed
for a collision between a van and a school bus carrying 13
students about 60 miles (95 km) southeast of Pittsburgh, state
police said. Several people were hurt, although the extent of
the injuries was unknown.
About 50 million Americans were under wind chill advisories
as the mercury plunged to new depths, breaking records in New
York City, where it was 5 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 15 Celsius),
breaking the previous record for Feb. 16 of 9 degrees Fahrenheit
in 2003, and Washington, D.C., where it was 6 degrees
Fahrenheit, compared with 11 degrees Fahrenheit recorded in
1987, said Hurley.
The weather front, expected to reach Boston by Wednesday,
follows a weekend storm that dumped 16 inches, making it the
snowiest February in the city's history. In the scramble to
clear snow on Monday before the next round arrives, one person
died while shoveling in Brighton and prison inmates from the
Massachusetts Department of Corrections were put to work
clearing mass transit rail lines.
"The heaviest stuff will be close to the coast in eastern
Massachusetts," Hurley said.
The new storm will be followed by another arctic front,
bringing frigid cold to the eastern United States by Thursday or
Friday, Hurley said.
(Writing by Barbara Goldberg in New York; Additional reporting
by Timothy Ghianni in Nashville, Steve Bittenbender in
Louisville, Steve Barnes in Little Rock, Kim Painter in
Cleveland, Colleen Jenkins in Winston-Salem, N.C., Elizabeth
Daley in Pittsburgh and Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by
Marguerita Choy, Steve Orlofsky and Clarence Fernandez)