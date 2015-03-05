(Adds conditions in Arkansas, closings, new forecast, dateline)

WASHINGTON, March 4 A winter storm stretching from Texas to southern New England and forecast on Wednesday to dump up to a foot (30 cm) of snow on the eastern United States forced schools and local governments to close and grounded almost 1,800 flights.

Snow, sleet and freezing rain lashed Arkansas late on Wednesday as the storm crossed the state with thunder and lightning. School districts and colleges canceled classes statewide, and CST Entergy, Arkansas' biggest power supplier, reported scattered outages.

The National Weather Service forecast between 6 and 12 inches (15 to 30 cm) of snow reaching from the Tennessee Valley to the Middle Atlantic states on Thursday. The snow blast will be followed by temperatures up to 35 degrees Fahrenheit (19 Celsius) below normal, it said.

"Moderate to significant sleet and freezing rain could be possible across the southern states," the NWS said.

Ahead of the storm, hundreds of school districts and governments, including state lawmakers in South Carolina and Tennessee, said they would close on Thursday.

With up to 8 inches (20 cm) of snow forecast for Washington, the U.S. House of Representatives will be closed on Thursday, along with the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.

West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin mobilized the state's National Guard ahead of the storm, citing the potential snowfall, rain and possible flooding.

Boston, which posted its coldest February on record, could see up to 3 inches (8 cm) of snow from the approaching system, said NWS meteorologist Rebecca Gould.

If 2 inches (5 cm) or more falls, the city would surpass its record annual snowfall total of nearly 108 inches (274 cm), set in 1995-96.

The winter storms have taken a toll on the city's commuter ferries and delayed or canceled subway and commuter rail trains over several workdays.

The severe weather forecast triggered cancellations of 1,757 U.S. flights by Wednesday night, with Dallas/Fort Worth International the hardest hit airport, according to FlightAware.com.

Snow on Sunday and early Monday fell from Washington to New England, leaving 5 to 6 inches (13 to 15 cm) of fresh accumulation in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts, according to the National Weather Service. (Reporting by Curtis Skinner in San Francisco, Ian Simpson in Washington, Barbara Goldberg in New York and Steve Barnes in Little Rock; Editing by Crispian Balmer, Eric Beech and Eric Walsh)