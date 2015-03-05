(Adds conditions in Arkansas, closings, new forecast, dateline)
WASHINGTON, March 4 A winter storm stretching
from Texas to southern New England and forecast on Wednesday to
dump up to a foot (30 cm) of snow on the eastern United States
forced schools and local governments to close and grounded
almost 1,800 flights.
Snow, sleet and freezing rain lashed Arkansas late on
Wednesday as the storm crossed the state with thunder and
lightning. School districts and colleges canceled classes
statewide, and CST Entergy, Arkansas' biggest power supplier,
reported scattered outages.
The National Weather Service forecast between 6 and 12
inches (15 to 30 cm) of snow reaching from the Tennessee Valley
to the Middle Atlantic states on Thursday. The snow blast will
be followed by temperatures up to 35 degrees Fahrenheit (19
Celsius) below normal, it said.
"Moderate to significant sleet and freezing rain could be
possible across the southern states," the NWS said.
Ahead of the storm, hundreds of school districts and
governments, including state lawmakers in South Carolina and
Tennessee, said they would close on Thursday.
With up to 8 inches (20 cm) of snow forecast for Washington,
the U.S. House of Representatives will be closed on Thursday,
along with the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, Maryland.
West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin mobilized the
state's National Guard ahead of the storm, citing the potential
snowfall, rain and possible flooding.
Boston, which posted its coldest February on record, could
see up to 3 inches (8 cm) of snow from the approaching system,
said NWS meteorologist Rebecca Gould.
If 2 inches (5 cm) or more falls, the city would surpass its
record annual snowfall total of nearly 108 inches (274 cm), set
in 1995-96.
The winter storms have taken a toll on the city's commuter
ferries and delayed or canceled subway and commuter rail trains
over several workdays.
The severe weather forecast triggered cancellations of 1,757
U.S. flights by Wednesday night, with Dallas/Fort Worth
International the hardest hit airport, according to
FlightAware.com.
Snow on Sunday and early Monday fell from Washington to New
England, leaving 5 to 6 inches (13 to 15 cm) of fresh
accumulation in Connecticut, Rhode Island and Massachusetts,
according to the National Weather Service.
