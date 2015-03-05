WASHINGTON, March 5 A large winter storm
reaching from Texas to southern New England, which prompted
school closings and led to almost 2,300 flight cancellations,
had dumped over a foot (30 cm) of snow on parts of the eastern
United States by early Thursday morning.
National Weather Service meteorologist Bob Oravec said
Kentucky was buried under snow, with 16 inches (41 cm) reported
in the city of Radcliff and over a foot falling elsewhere in the
state.
Parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio recorded as
much as 11 inches (28 cm) of snow, according to the weather
service. Rain falling on states throughout the mid-Atlantic
seaboard and into southern New England overnight was expected to
turn into snow through the morning hours, Oravec said.
Forecasters warned of dangerous travel conditions throughout
the region. Ahead of the storm, hundreds of school districts and
local governments, including state legislatures in South
Carolina and Tennessee, said they would close on Thursday.
The U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives canceled
their legislative sessions and most of their hearings scheduled
for Thursday as well.
West Virginia Governor Earl Ray Tomblin mobilized the
state's National Guard ahead of the storm, and Louisiana
Governor Bobby Jindal declared a state of emergency.
A total of 2,289 U.S. flights for Thursday were canceled,
according to FlightAware.com, with Dallas/Fort Worth
International the airport hardest hit.
Boston, which posted its coldest February on record, might
not see any snow from the newest storm, the weather service
said, contrary to earlier forecasts that projected as much as
three inches (8 cm) for the city.
Boston needs two more inches to break its record annual
snowfall total of nearly 108 inches, which was set in 1995-96.
(Reporting by Curtis Skinner; Additional reporting by Tim Ryan
and Ian Simpson in Washington, and Steve Barnes in Little Rock,
Arkansas; Editing by Kevin Liffey)