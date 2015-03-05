(Adds 1 death in Tennessee, 1 death in Dallas; updates Kentucky
snowfall amount, stranded drivers rescued by National Guard;
adds detail)
WASHINGTON, March 5 A treacherous winter storm
reaching from Texas to New England closed schools, canceled more
than 4,000 flights and stranded hundreds of drivers overnight in
Kentucky, where as much as 23 inches (58 cm) of snow fell.
A Delta Air Lines plane arriving in heavy snow at
New York's LaGuardia Airport from Atlanta slid off the runway
into a fence and was hanging over the water surrounding the
airport. No serious injuries were reported.
Cancellations were announced for hundreds of school
districts, government offices and legislatures in the District
of Columbia, New Jersey, South Carolina and Tennessee.
Kentucky Governor Steve Beshear declared a state of
emergency on Thursday.
"Help is on the way," Kentucky National Guard Lieutenant
Colonel Kirk Hilbrecht, interviewed on CNN, told drivers stuck
overnight in their cars on I-65 and I-24.
The National Guard was deployed to rescue the motorists,
taking them to warm shelters and giving diabetic travelers
insulin, Hilbrecht said.
Besides the cars, at least 200 tractor trailers were stuck
on the impassable roadway, said Kentucky State Police Trooper
Jeff Gregory.
Kaleigh Birman said she was headed from Michigan to Florida
for a spring break holiday with her family when her carload of
six people and two dogs got stuck overnight on I-65.
"We swerved in and out of parked cars," Birman told Reuters
in a Twitter post, noting that the accumulation became so heavy
it forced her car to a standstill, too. "I'm pretty sure
everyone is running out of gas."
National Weather Service meteorologist Andrew Orrison said
Kentucky was buried under snow, with 23 inches reported in
Baizetown and more than a foot falling elsewhere in the state.
Slick travel conditions were reported throughout the Ohio
River Valley and surrounding states, and one person was killed
in a vehicle crash in Dickson County, Tennessee. In Dallas, a
man who was outdoors photographing the snowfall was shot to
death, but there were no arrests and no known motive, police
said.
Parts of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana and Ohio recorded as
much as 11 inches (28 cm) of snow, and freezing rain glazed
Tennessee, Mississippi and Alabama, the weather service said.
After moving out of Kentucky, the storm bore down on West
Virginia and northern Virginia, pelting New York City, Long
Island and the southern parts of New England.
A total of 4,316 U.S. flights for Thursday were canceled,
according to FlightAware.com, with airports in Dallas,
Washington, Philadelphia and the New York metropolitan area
hardest hit.
Boston might not get any snow from the newest storm, the
weather service said. Only 2 more inches would break the city's
record annual snowfall total of nearly 108 inches, which was set
in the year that ended in June 1996.
