WASHINGTON, March 6 A winter storm that dropped
roughly two feet of snow (61 cm) on parts of the eastern United
States is expected to move out to sea on Friday but the cold
will remain.
The National Weather Service warned of flooding and told
commuters from the lower Mississippi valley to the mid-Atlantic
to be wary of dangerous road conditions created by the snow, ice
and slush.
While forecasters predicted only pockets of scattered snow
at most in the east, they said temperatures were expected to be
10 to 30 degrees below average across the region.
"Arctic air settling in behind the boundary will make for a
chilly end to the work week," the National Weather Service said.
In Kentucky, where cities were buried under as many as 23
inches (58 cm) of snow, Governor Steve Beshear declared a state
of emergency on Thursday as traffic halted on interstate
highways and motorists were left stranded.
A Delta Air Lines plane arriving in heavy snow at
New York's LaGuardia Airport from Atlanta on Thursday slid off
the runway and came to rest just feet from the frigid waters of
Flushing Bay. No serious injuries were reported.
Just shy of 600 U.S. flights had been canceled as of early
Friday morning, according to FlightAware.com, as compared to the
4,957 cancellations tallied on Thursday.
Parts of Massachusetts got up to 12 inches (19 cm) of snow,
but Boston only received trace amounts, leaving intact its
annual snowfall record at nearly 108 inches (274 cm), NWS
meteorologist Bob Oravec said. Two inches (5 cm) would break the
city's record, which was set in 1995-96.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson and Curtis Skinner; Editing by Gareth
Jones)