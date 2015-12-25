Dec 25 Much of the U.S. East Coast could see
record high temperatures on Christmas Day and through the
weekend even as a major winter storm looms for the southern
Great Plains, forecasters said on Friday.
Temperatures are forecast to be more than 20 degrees above
normal for the East Coast on Christmas Day, the National Weather
Service said. Record highs were shattered on Thursday across the
region, with Washington hitting 71 degrees Fahrenheit (21.7
Celsius) and New York topping out at 72 F (22.2 C).
Above-average temperatures will linger for the eastern
United States through the weekend, with rain across the area
raising the possibility of flash floods.
But in the western United States, winter was coming out in
full force.
A storm system is expected to strengthen on Saturday and
surge across the Rockies into the southern Great Plains, said
lead forecaster Bob Oravec in College Park, Maryland.
"It's going to be a pretty big, high-impact event coming up
over the next few days," he said.
An area from New Mexico to Oklahoma is under a blizzard and
winter storm watch, with snow up to 2 feet (61 cm) possible for
parts of New Mexico and northern Texas. Severe storms and heavy
rain are possible in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and
Louisiana.
And in California's Sierra Nevada mountains a winter storm
dumped 2 feet (61 cm) of snow Thursday and Friday on Lake
Tahoe's Heavenly Mountain Resort, according to an online tally
for the getaway spot. Snow was still falling on Friday.
Facing delays stemming in part from severe weather this
week, package delivery company FedEx Corp said it was
manning customer counters with volunteers on Christmas Day.
"FedEx is doing everything possible to get customer
shipments delivered by Christmas," FedEx, which is based in
Memphis, Tennessee, said in a statement.
A storm system on Wednesday spawned tornadoes that killed at
least 14 people in Tennessee, Arkansas and
Mississippi. A spokesman for the Mississippi
emergency agency said one person was still missing.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson; Additional reporting by Steve Gorman
in Los Angeles; and Leslie Adler)