By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS, Dec 27 Storms hit southern and central
U.S. states over the Christmas holiday, unleashing floods and
tornadoes that killed at least 41 people, flattened buildings
and snarled transportation for millions during a busy travel
time.
At least 11 people were killed in the Dallas area over the
weekend by tornadoes, including one packing winds of up to 200
miles per hour (322 km per hour). The twister hit the city of
Garland, killing eight people and blowing vehicles off highways.
"A tornado of that strength is very rare in a metropolitan
area," National Weather Service meteorologist Matt Bishop said
in a telephone interview. Powerful tornadoes are a staple of
spring and summer in central states but occur less frequently in
winter, according to U.S. weather data
"It is total devastation," Garland Police spokesman
Lieutenant Pedro Barineau said. "It is a very difficult time to
be struck by such a horrible storm the day after Christmas."
Three other deaths were reported in the Dallas metropolitan
area, the United States' fourth most populous with about 7
million residents. Scores of people were injured in the region,
officials said.
Three tornadoes were reported in Arkansas on Sunday, the
weather service said, but there were no initial reports of
significant injuries or damage. The service has issued tornado
watches and warnings for areas in that state, as well as in
parts of Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi.
A tornado watch means a storm is likely, while a warning
means a storm or storms have been sighted.
In Illinois and Missouri, flash flooding killed at least 11
people, officials and local media reported on Sunday.
Six adults drowned when they drove their cars into flooded
waterways in Missouri's Pulaski County, said county Sheriff Ron
Long.
In neighboring Illinois, Salem-based radio station WJBD
reported a family of three adults and two children was driving
near the village of Patoka, 85 miles (137 km)east of St. Louis,
Missouri, when their car was washed away by floodwaters.
The storms came on the heels of tornadoes that hit two days
before Christmas, killing at least 18 people, including 10 in
Mississippi.
In Alabama's Coffee County, the body of a man who went
missing during those storms was found on Sunday, officials told
local media.
In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said his office had declared
Dallas County and three nearby counties disaster areas. He also
warned people to be wary of snow in western parts of the state
and rivers spilling their banks in other places.
"If you do not need to be on the road, please stay off the
road," he said at a news conference.
The weather service issued severe weather advisories for
large parts of the central United States, including a blizzard
warning for parts of New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma and Kansas and
a flash flood watch stretching from Texas to Indiana.
New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez declared a state of
emergency for the entire state due to a winter storm expected to
dump up to 2 feet of snow in eastern parts of the state.
The bad weather forced the cancellation of nearly 1,300
flights in the nation as of 4:30 p.m. EST (2030 GMT) on Sunday,
according to tracking service FlightAware.com. About half of the
canceled flights were in Dallas, a major U.S. flight hub.
(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza and Jon Herskovitz; Additonal
reporting by Marice Richter in Dallas and Curtis Skinner in San
Francisco; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)