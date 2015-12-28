* Thirteen killed in Midwest flooding, at least 11 in Texas
* Emergencies declared in Missouri and New Mexico
* Almost 1,500 flights canceled nationwide
By Lisa Maria Garza
DALLAS, Dec 27 Storms hit the U.S. South,
Southwest and Midwest over the Christmas holiday weekend,
unleashing floods and tornadoes that killed at least 43 people,
flattened buildings and snarled transportation for millions
during a busy travel time.
The bad weather, or the threat of it, prompted the governors
of Missouri and New Mexico to declare a state of emergency for
their states.
Flash floods killed at least 13 people in Missouri and
Illinois.
In Missouri, emergency workers have evacuated residents from
their homes and conducted dozens of water rescues, Governor Jay
Nixon said on Sunday. He said at least eight people had been
killed and numerous roadways had been closed.
Nixon declared a state of emergency, saying continued rains
would make already widespread flooding conditions worse.
Three adults and two children were near the village of
Patoka, Illinois, 85 miles (137 km) east of St. Louis, Missouri,
when their car was washed away by floodwaters on Saturday night,
according to Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon.
In Texas, at least 11 people were killed in the Dallas area
over the weekend by tornadoes, including one packing winds of up
to 200 miles per hour (322 km per hour). The twister hit the
city of Garland, killing eight people and blowing vehicles off
highways.
"It is total devastation," Garland Police spokesman
Lieutenant Pedro Barineau said. "It is a very difficult time to
be struck by such a horrible storm the day after Christmas."
Three other deaths were reported in the Dallas metropolitan
area, the United States' fourth most populous with about 7
million residents. Scores of people were injured in the region
and officials estimated some 800 homes may have been damaged.
Powerful tornadoes are a staple of spring and summer in
central states but occur less frequently in winter, according to
U.S. weather data
Three tornadoes were reported in Arkansas on Sunday, the
weather service said, but there were no initial reports of
significant injuries or damage.
The service has issued tornado watches and warnings for
areas in that state, as well as in parts of Texas, Louisiana,
Oklahoma and Mississippi.
A tornado watch means a storm is likely, while a warning
means a storm or storms have been sighted.
The storms came on the heels of tornadoes that hit two days
before Christmas, killing at least 18 people, including 10 in
Mississippi.
In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott said his office had declared
Dallas County and three nearby counties disaster areas. He also
warned people to be wary of snow in western parts of the state
and rivers spilling their banks in other places.
The National Weather Service issued severe weather
advisories for large parts of the central United States,
including a blizzard warning for parts of New Mexico, Texas,
Oklahoma and a flash flood watch stretching from Texas to
Indiana.
New Mexico Governor Susana Martinez declared a state of
emergency for the entire state due to a winter storm that had
dumped up to two feet of snow by Sunday night.
The New Mexico city of Roswell bested its one-day snowfall
record, receiving 12.3 inches by Sunday evening, the Weather
Service said.
The bad weather forced the cancellation of nearly 1,500
flights in the nation on Sunday, according to tracking service
FlightAware.com. About half of the canceled flights were in
Dallas, a major U.S. flight hub.
(Reporting by Lisa Maria Garza and Jon Herskovitz; Additonal
reporting by Marice Richter in Dallas and Curtis Skinner in San
Francisco; Writing by Jon Herskovitz; Editing by Jonathan Oatis
and Paul Tait)