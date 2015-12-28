CHICAGO Dec 28 Strong and gusty thunderstorms
with tornadoes were threatening the U.S. Gulf Coast on Monday,
following tornadoes and floods over the Christmas holiday season
that killed at least 43 people in the South and Midwest and
snarled transportation during a busy travel time.
The strongest storms will be in Alabama, Mississippi and the
Florida panhandle, said AccuWeather senior meteorologist Michael
Leseney. Tornado warnings were already in effect in Alabama,
meaning a tornado had been sighted.
To the north, the Chicago area was being hit by sleet, which
was expected to turn to rain, while snow was falling in
Wisconsin, Iowa, Nebraska, Michigan and parts of western
Missouri, Leseney said.
The heaviest snow, over a foot (30 cm), was expected in
southwestern Wisconsin across and southeastern Minnesota,
Leseney said.
Winter storms that brought ice and high winds to Oklahoma
over the weekend led to snapped power lines, with 54,000
customers without power on Monday morning in Oklahoma City and
surrounding areas, Oklahoma Gas & Electric said. Local news
reports said there were 100,000 without power across the state.
At least 17,000 customers were without power in Texas on
Monday morning, according to major utility companies.
Flight delays and cancellations were mounting, with 2,439
delays and 1,017 cancellations as of 8 a.m. CST (1400 GMT),
according to the FlightAware website.
A flash flood warning was in effect in eastern Missouri and
Southern Illinois, the National Weather Service said. Flash
floods over the weekend killed at least 13 people in Missouri
and Illinois.
In Missouri, Governor Jay Nixon declared a state of
emergency on Sunday, saying continued rains would make already
widespread flooding conditions worse.
Three adults and two children were killed near the village
of Patoka, Illinois, 85 miles (137 km) east of St. Louis,
Missouri, when their car was washed away by floodwaters on
Saturday night, according to Marion County Coroner Troy Cannon.
In Texas, at least 11 people were killed in the Dallas area
over the weekend by tornadoes, including one packing winds of up
to 200 miles per hour (322 km per hour). The twister hit the
city of Garland, killing eight people and blowing vehicles off
highways.
Powerful tornadoes are a staple of spring and summer in
central states but occur less frequently in winter, according to
U.S. weather data.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski in Chicago, Heide Brandes in
Oklahoma City and Jon Herskovitz in Austin, Texas; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)