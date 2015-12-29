(Adds details on Missouri flooding)
By Kevin Murphy and Mary Wisniewski
KANSAS CITY, Mo./CHICAGO Dec 29 Missouri
residents struggled through a fourth straight day of storms on
Tuesday, fighting rising floodwaters that inundated homes,
forced evacuations and closed highways and even part of the
Mississippi River.
A week of chaotic weather continued throughout the United
States as a storm system that spawned deadly tornadoes in the
Midwest and Southwest pushed north. More than 40 people have
died of weather-related causes during the Christmas holidays in
the past week.
Missouri has been pounded by downpours since Saturday, and
forecasters warned that its major rivers were still days away
from cresting at record levels.
At the confluence of the Mississippi and Missouri rivers,
about 20 miles (32 km) north of St. Louis, residents of the
small city of West Alton were told to evacuate on Tuesday due to
rising waters.
"Access to and from town will be lost in a matter of hours,"
the local Rivers Pointe Fire District said in an alert.
Video taken from local news helicopters showed homes in West
Alton with water almost at roof level.
There was also severe flooding near the courses of the
Missouri, Meramec and Bourbeuse rivers in the town of Union,
about 50 miles (80 km) west of St. Louis, where footage showed
several shops, a McDonald's restaurant and a gas station partly
submerged.
Missouri Governor Jay Nixon called out the National Guard to
provide security in evacuated areas and direct traffic away from
closed roads.
"These citizen soldiers will provide much-needed support to
state and local first responders, many of whom have spent the
last several days working around the clock responding to record
rainfall and flooding," Nixon said in a statement.
The floods forced the closure of hundreds of roads across
Missouri, including in St. Louis and Interstate 44 near Rolla, a
small city about 110 miles (180 km) southwest of St. Louis,
officials said.
Three new flood-related deaths were discovered on Tuesday,
the governor told a news conference, raising the death toll in
the state since the storms began over the weekend to 13.
Noting that a dozen of those deaths had been caused by
vehicles being swept from flooded roads, Nixon reiterated that
motorists should never drive around barricades or into standing
water.
MISSISSIPPI TO CREST ON FRIDAY
The U.S. Coast Guard had to close a five-mile (8-km) stretch
of the Mississippi River near St. Louis to all vessel traffic
because rising river levels created hazardous conditions.
The National Weather Service predicted the Mississippi River
at the Chester, Illinois, river gauge about 60 miles (100 km)
south of St. Louis would crest at 49.7 feet (15.1 meters) on
Friday - matching the 1993 record.
Local officials and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers were
working to fortify a levee in the area to protect homes and
businesses, Nixon's office said.
On Saturday, the Mississippi is expected to crest at Thebes,
Illinois, just south of Cape Girardeau, Missouri, at 47.5 feet
(14.5 meters) - nearly 2 feet above the record, officials said.
Other rivers are also expected to reach new highs, with the
Meramec forecast to crest at Valley Park, Missouri, at a record
42 feet (12.8 meters).
Elsewhere in the U.S. midsection, parts of eastern Oklahoma,
Arkansas and Illinois also were under flood warnings and flood
watches on Tuesday. Up to a foot (30 cm) of snow was forecast
for Iowa and the Great Lakes region, the National Weather
Service said.
The severe weather has stranded tens of thousands of
travelers during one of the busiest travel periods of the year.
As of 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT) on Tuesday, more than 1,280
flights had been canceled in the United States and about 4,400
were delayed. About 2,900 flights were canceled on Monday,
according to FlightAware.com.
Adding to the misery, the U.S. Geological Survey reported
that two mild earthquakes - 4.1 and 3.4 magnitude - rattled
central Oklahoma early on Tuesday, causing power outages in an
area already hit by winter storms.
In an apparent storm-related incident in Oklahoma, singer
Craig Strickland, 29, of the country-rock band Backroad Anthem
went missing while duck hunting in a boat in bad weather with a
friends. The friend's body was found in a lake after their boat
capsized, officials said.
(Additional reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles,
Heide Brandes in Oklahoma City, and Euan Roche in Toronto;
Writing by Mary Wisniewski and Daniel Wallis; Editing by Bill
Trott and Jonathan Oatis)