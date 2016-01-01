Jan 1 Overflowing rivers were receding in
Missouri and Illinois on Friday after flooding swamped
communities and forced towns to evacuate, with forecasters
warning that rain-swollen waterways flowing downstream could
menace Southern states.
At least 28 people have died in the U.S. Midwest since the
weekend in rare winter floods, mostly when driving into flooded
areas after storms dropped up to 12 inches (30 cm) of rain,
officials said. Flooding in the Midwest usually comes in the
spring as snowmelt swells rivers.
Dozens died in U.S. storms that were part of a wild
worldwide weather system over the Christmas holiday period which
has also brought heavy floods and storms to Britain.
More than 100,000 people have had to evacuate from their
homes in areas bordering Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina
due to severe flooding in the wake of heavy summer rains brought
on by El Niño, authorities said last week.
Weather is dominating conversation on social media
over the holiday season after the international
climate deal in Paris.
Close to St. Louis on Friday, the water level on the
Mississippi River, the second-longest river in the U.S., was
falling on Friday after reaching near-record heights, the
National Weather Service said.
The Meramec River, which meanders near St. Louis and empties
into the Mississippi River, broke height records on Thursday,
sending a deluge of water over its banks and forcing the closure
of two major interstate highways.
Thousands of people evacuated from their homes earlier in
the week were waiting to return to their communities and begin
the process of cleaning up. Hundreds of structures have been
damaged or destroyed, local officials said.
Towns farther down the Mississippi hoped their levees would
resist rising river levels. Southern states like Louisiana and
Mississippi will be affected in coming days, the National
Weather Service said.
The Mississippi is expected to crest in the small town of
Thebes, in southern Illinois, at 47.5 feet (14 metres) on
Sunday, more than 1-1/2 feet above the 1995 record, the NWS
said.
Workers in Tennessee were preparing for the Mississippi
River in Memphis to reach flood stage over the weekend.
"We're moving things up high and we've got our generators
out and got some extra water," said Dotty Kirkendoll, a clerk at
Riverside Park Marina on McKellar Lake, which feeds off the
Mississippi River.
Major flooding was also occurring on the Arkansas River and
its tributaries in that state, the NWS said.
Louisiana Governor Bobby Jindal declared a state of
emergency to prepare for flooding.
"All that water's coming south and we have to be ready for
it," Lieutenant Governor-Elect Billy Nungesser told CNN. "It's a
serious concern. It's early in the season. We usually don't see
this until much later."
