Jan 1 Residents of Southern states along the
Mississippi River are bracing for the flooding that has swamped
communities in Illinois and Missouri over the last week, causing
thousands of evacuations and killing at least 29 people.
Officials in Louisiana are checking levees daily, and Exxon
Mobil Corp has decided to shut its 340,571
barrel-per-day refined products terminal in Memphis, Tennessee,
as floodwaters threatened to inundate the facility just south of
the city's downtown.
"All that water's coming south and we have to be ready for
it," Louisiana Lieutenant Governor-Elect Billy Nungesser told
CNN. "It's a serious concern. It's early in the season. We
usually don't see this until much later."
Workers in Tennessee were preparing for the Mississippi
River in Memphis to reach flood stage over the weekend.
"We're moving things up high and we've got our generators
out and got some extra water," said Dotty Kirkendoll, a clerk at
Riverside Park Marina on McKellar Lake, which feeds off the
Mississippi River.
Flooding in the U.S. Midwest typically occurs in the spring
as snowmelt swells rivers. Freezing weather in the region has
added to the challenges as the waters have slowly started to
recede from the St. Louis area.
Most of the deaths from the rare winter floods have been
caused by people driving into flooded areas after days of
downpours. Two teenagers remain missing in southern Illinois
after their truck was recovered late on Thursday night.
Twelve Illinois counties have been declared disaster areas,
and Gov. Bruce Rauner on Friday ordered Illinois National Guard
troops into flooded areas in the southern part of the state to
mitigate flood damage and help with evacuation efforts.
The Mississippi River is expected to crest at Thebes, in
southern Illinois, at 47.5 feet (14 meters) on Sunday, more than
1-1/2 feet above the 1995 record, the National Weather Service
(NWS) forecast.
Flood warnings were also in effect on Friday for parts of
Texas, Oklahoma, the Carolinas, Alabama and Kentucky, the NWS
said, while major flooding was occurring on the Arkansas River
and its tributaries in that state.
Dozens have died in U.S. storms, which also brought unusual
winter tornadoes and were part of a wild worldwide weather
system over the Christmas holiday period that also saw severe
flooding in Britain.
More than 100,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes
in areas bordering Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina after
floods due to heavy summer rains caused by El Niño, authorities
have said.
Global weather dominated conversation on social media
over the holiday season after the international
climate deal in Paris.
Particularly hard hit in the United States in recent days
has been Missouri, which has suffered historic flooding.
Close to St. Louis on Friday, the Mississippi River, the
second-longest river in the United States, was falling after
reaching near-record heights, the NWS said.
The Meramec River, which meanders near St. Louis and empties
into the Mississippi River, broke height records on Thursday,
sending a deluge of water over its banks and forcing the closure
of two major highways.
Interstates 55 and 44 reopened on Friday, but many other
roads remained closed in the St. Louis area, state officials
said, causing extreme traffic congestion.
Thousands of people evacuated from their homes earlier in
the week were waiting to return to their communities and begin
the process of cleaning up. Hundreds of structures have been
damaged or destroyed, local officials said.
