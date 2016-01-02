(Death toll updated; Illinois teen and country singer
Strickland still missing; preparations in Tennessee)
Jan 1 Residents of southern states along the
Mississippi River are bracing for the flooding that has swamped
communities from the Ohio River Valley to eastern Oklahoma over
the last week, causing thousands of evacuations and killing at
least 31 people.
Officials in Louisiana are checking levees daily, and Exxon
Mobil Corp has decided to shut its 340,571
barrel-per-day refined products terminal in Memphis, Tennessee,
as floodwaters threatened to inundate the facility just south of
the city's downtown.
"All that water's coming south and we have to be ready for
it," Louisiana Lieutenant Governor-Elect Billy Nungesser told
CNN. "It's a serious concern. It's early in the season. We
usually don't see this until much later."
Workers in southwestern Tennessee were preparing sandbags on
Friday in hopes of limiting damage from the Mississippi when it
crests at Memphis next week, state emergency management
officials said. Officials were also examining levees, to make
sure they would hold.
"We're moving things up high and we've got our generators
out and got some extra water," said Dotty Kirkendoll, a clerk at
Riverside Park Marina on McKellar Lake, which feeds off the
Mississippi.
Flooding in the U.S. Midwest typically occurs in the spring
as snowmelt swells rivers. Freezing temperatures that have
followed the rare winter flooding have added to regional woes.
Most of the deaths in Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and
Arkansas have been caused by people driving into flooded areas
after days of downpours. The dead included a central Illinois
teenager whose body was recovered on Friday near where a truck
in which he was riding was found the day before. Another teen
from the truck was still missing.
Authorities also continued searching on Friday for country
singer Craig Strickland, who had gone duck hunting on an
Oklahoma lake during stormy conditions. His friend, Chase
Morland, was found dead on Monday.
Twelve Illinois counties have been declared disaster areas,
and Governor Bruce Rauner on Friday ordered Illinois National
Guard troops into flooded areas in the southern part of the
state to mitigate flood damage and help with evacuation efforts.
The Mississippi is expected to crest at Thebes, in southern
Illinois, at 47.5 feet (14 meters) on Sunday, more than 1.5 feet
above the 1995 record, the National Weather Service (NWS) said.
Flood warnings were also in effect on Friday for parts of
Texas, Oklahoma, the Carolinas, Alabama and Kentucky, the NWS
said, while major flooding was occurring on the Arkansas River
and its tributaries in that state.
Dozens have died in U.S. storms, which also brought unusual
winter tornadoes and were part of a wild worldwide weather
system over the Christmas holiday period that also saw severe
flooding in Britain.
More than 100,000 people were forced to evacuate their homes
in areas bordering Paraguay, Uruguay, Brazil and Argentina after
floods due to heavy summer rains caused by El Niño, authorities
have said.
Global weather dominated conversation on social media
over the holiday season after the international
climate deal in Paris.
Particularly hard hit in the United States in recent days
has been Missouri, which has suffered historic flooding.
Close to St. Louis on Friday, the Mississippi, the
second-longest river in the United States, was falling after
reaching near-record heights, the NWS said.
The Meramec River, which meanders near St. Louis and empties
into the Mississippi, broke height records on Thursday, sending
a deluge of water over its banks and forcing the closure of two
major highways.
Interstates 55 and 44 reopened on Friday, but many other
roads remained closed in the St. Louis area, state officials
said, causing extreme traffic congestion.
Thousands of people evacuated from their homes earlier in
the week were waiting to return to their communities and begin
the process of cleaning up. Hundreds of structures have been
damaged or destroyed, local officials said.
(Reporting by Victoria Cavaliere in Los Angeles; Additional
reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver, Erwin Seba in Houston, and
Justin Madden and Mary Wisniewski in Chicago; Editing by Bernard
Orr and Tom Brown)