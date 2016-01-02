By Sue Britt
| EUREKA, Mo.
EUREKA, Mo. Jan 2 Missouri Governor Jay Nixon
on Saturday toured communities in his state ravaged by flooding
that killed at least 31 people and forced the evacuations of
thousands in the Mississippi and Ohio river regions, as the
danger of rising waters shifted to Arkansas and other states
farther down river.
Nixon visited Eureka and Cape Girardeau in eastern Missouri,
where floodwaters caused widespread damage, and announced that
he has requested the federal government to declare an emergency
to help with the massive cleanup and recovery effort that is now
under way in his state.
"It's almost as if you're living on some other planet," he
said, standing near a growing pile of debris in a park in
Eureka, about an hour's drive west of St. Louis on the banks of
the Meramec River, which flows into the Mississippi.
"This is just a tiny fraction of the trail of destruction,"
the governor told reporters.
The National Weather Service reported Mississippi
floodwaters in Illinois and Missouri began cresting and receding
on Saturday after thousands of people had to be evacuated from
their homes earlier in the week when the floods destroyed
hundreds of structures.
The floods claimed the lives of 31 people in Illinois,
Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas, most of whom drove into flooded
areas after days of downpours.
Authorities continued searching on Saturday for country
singer Craig Strickland, who had gone duck hunting on an
Oklahoma lake during stormy conditions. His friend, Chase
Morland, was found dead on Monday.
In Thebes, Illinois, about 125 miles (201 km) downriver from
St. Louis, the floodwater was expected to crest at 47.5 feet (14
m) on Sunday, more than 1.5 feet above the 1995 record, the NWS
said.
The flood warnings remained in effect on Saturday for parts
of Tennessee, Oklahoma, the Carolinas, Alabama and Kentucky.
Major flooding continued in the state of Arkansas along the
Arkansas River and its tributaries.
Arkansas officials said they expected the river, which
bisects the state from west to southeast before joining the
Mississippi, to crest late on Saturday.
Large swaths of parkland in Little Rock along the river were
covered with floodwaters, and some homes and farmland in the
Arkansas Delta were flooded on Saturday.
Signs that floodwaters were headed south began to emerge as
the NWS issued a major flooding designation on Saturday to
Osceola, Arkansas, where the Mississippi River reached above 35
feet (10.7 m), well above the 28-foot flood stage.
The NWS also on Saturday warned communities in the Southern
Mississippi Valley region of potential flooding during the next
10 days.
Officials in Louisiana are checking levees daily, and Exxon
Mobil Corp has decided to shut its 340,571
barrel-per-day refined products terminal in Memphis, Tennessee,
as floodwaters threatened to inundate the facility just south of
the city's downtown.
Workers in southwestern Tennessee prepared sandbags in hopes
of limiting damage from the Mississippi when it crests at
Memphis next week, state emergency management officials said.
Officials were also examining levees, to make sure they would
hold.
Twelve Illinois counties have been declared disaster areas,
and Governor Bruce Rauner on Friday ordered Illinois National
Guard troops into flooded areas in the southern part of the
state to mitigate flood damage and help with evacuation efforts.
(Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee and Steve
Barnes in Little Rock, Ark.; Editing by Matthew Lewis)