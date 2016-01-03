(Adds federal government approves emergency aid request in
paragraph two)
By Sue Britt
EUREKA, Mo. Jan 2 Missouri Governor Jay Nixon
on Saturday toured communities ravaged by flooding that killed
at least 31 people in several states and forced large-scale
evacuations, as the danger of rising waters shifted to Arkansas
and beyond.
Nixon visited Eureka and Cape Girardeau in eastern Missouri,
where floodwaters caused widespread damage, and announced the
federal government had approved his request to declare an
emergency to help with the massive cleanup and recovery now
under way.
The governor described the scale of the flood damage as
other worldly.
"It's almost as if you're living on some other planet," he
said, standing near a growing pile of debris in a park in
Eureka, about an hour's drive west of St. Louis on the banks of
the Meramec River, which flows into the Mississippi.
"This is just a tiny fraction of the trail of destruction,"
the governor told reporters.
The National Weather Service reported Mississippi
floodwaters in Illinois and Missouri began cresting and receding
on Saturday after thousands of people had to be evacuated from
their homes earlier in the week when the floods destroyed
hundreds of structures.
Retired Eureka homeowner Tracy Wolf, 58, spent the last
three days trying to keep water away from the sides of his house
with sandbags and out of his basement with vacuums.
"Wednesday night it came in through the windows," Wolf said.
"We slept three hours the first night ... I don't even know what
day it is."
Twelve counties have been declared disaster areas in
Illinois, where Governor Bruce Rauner on Saturday toured several
communities hard-hit by flooding. On Friday, he ordered Illinois
National Guard troops into flooded areas to mitigate damage and
help with evacuation.
The floods claimed the lives of at least 31 people in
Illinois, Missouri, Oklahoma and Arkansas, most of whom drove
into flooded areas after days of downpours.
Authorities continued searching on Saturday for country
singer Craig Strickland of the band Backroad Anthem. He had gone
duck hunting on an Oklahoma lake during stormy conditions and
his friend, Chase Morland, was found dead on Monday.
In Thebes, Illinois, about 125 miles (201 km) downriver from
St. Louis, the floodwater was expected to crest at 47.5 feet (14
m) on Sunday, more than 1.5 feet (0.5 meters) above the 1995
record, the NWS said.
Major flooding continued in the state of Arkansas along the
Arkansas River and its tributaries.
Arkansas officials said they expected the river, which
bisects the state from west to southeast before joining the
Mississippi, to crest late on Saturday.
Large swaths of parkland in Little Rock along the river were
covered with floodwaters, and some homes and farmland in the
Arkansas Delta were flooded on Saturday.
Signs that floodwaters were headed south began to emerge as
the NWS issued a major flooding designation on Saturday for
Osceola, Arkansas, where the Mississippi River reached above 35
feet (10.7 m), well above the 28-foot flood stage.
The NWS also on Saturday warned communities in the Southern
Mississippi Valley region of potential flooding during the next
10 days.
Officials in Louisiana are checking levees daily, and Exxon
Mobil Corp has decided to shut its 340,571
barrel-per-day refined products terminal in Memphis, Tennessee,
as floodwaters threatened to inundate the facility just south of
the city's downtown.
Workers in southwestern Tennessee prepared sandbags in hopes
of limiting damage from the Mississippi when it crests at
Memphis next week, state emergency management officials said.
(Additional reporting by Brendan O'Brien in Milwaukee, Steve
Barnes in Little Rock, Ark., and Alex Dobuzinskis in Los
Angeles,; Editing by Matthew Lewis)