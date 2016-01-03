Jan 3 Residents of towns in far southern
Illinois anxiously awaited flood waters from the swollen
Mississippi River to peak on Sunday, with hundreds electing to
remain in their homes, as states downstream prepared for the
rising waters.
The National Weather Service on Sunday canceled a flash
flood watch for three southern Illinois counties, where record
or near-record river levels had threatened to breach levees.
Days of downpours totaling 10 inches or more in spots pushed
the Mississippi and smaller rivers over their banks in several
states. At least 31 people have died in Missouri, Illinois,
Oklahoma and Arkansas, most of them after vehicles drove into
flooded areas.
Nine people have died in the Illinois flooding and a dozen
counties have been declared disaster areas there, said Patti
Thompson, spokeswoman for the Illinois Emergency Management
Agency.
Several hundred residents near breaches in a levee in
hard-hit Alexander County in southern Illinois chose to stay put
rather than leave their homes as a precaution, Thompson said.
Illinois Governor Bruce Rauner planned to continue surveying
flood-damaged communities on Sunday after touring several
hard-hit areas the previous day.
The Mississippi receded further from dangerous levels at St.
Louis and farther south at Thebes, Illinois, and Cape Girardeau,
Missouri, on Sunday, the NWS said, while the Ohio River was
cresting at Cairo, Illinois. The Mississippi and Ohio rivers
meet at Cairo.
Significant flooding was expected into mid-January along the
Mississippi River at points downstream, from Tennessee to
Mississippi, Arkansas and Louisiana.
"I hope it's going to slow down," said Kristy Morgan, an
assistant manager of Little General Marathon Gas in Tiptonville,
a small city in the northwest corner of Tennessee.
"All I know is they have been working around the clock doing
sand-bagging," Morgan said of city and county personnel and
emergency agencies in the area.
The river is expected to crest at the moderate flood stage
on Thursday in Memphis, Tennessee, according to the NWS. In
Louisiana, where crests at some points along the river are not
expected until mid-January, officials are checking levees daily.
The river is expected to reach major flood stage at all of
the measuring points from Arkansas City, Arkansas, to Natchez,
Mississippi, the NWS said. Much of the area is covered by
levees, though islands and camps inside the levees would be
expected to flood, the NWS said.
With the Mississippi River reaching high stages, feeder
rivers could be expected to see some backup flooding, the NWS
said.
Exxon Mobil Corp said its 340,000 barrel-per-day
refined products terminal in Memphis remained closed. On Friday
the company decided to shut the terminal, just south of
downtown, as floodwaters threatened to inundate it.
