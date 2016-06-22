By P.J. Huffstutter
| CHICAGO, June 22
CHICAGO, June 22 Midwestern residents braced for
severe storms on Wednesday, as the threat of dangerous tornadoes
and forecasts of a possible "derecho" storm system were expected
to menace a wide swath from Illinois to Ohio.
Thunderstorms moved over parts of South Dakota, Missouri,
Iowa and Illinois, bringing bursts of heavy rainfall - more than
2 inches per hour in localized spots.
Windy conditions were seen in parts of southern Iowa and
Northern Missouri in the early morning hours, according to
meteorologists. Winds gusted up to 66 miles an hour around
Muscatine, Iowa, and funnel clouds were spotted forming in parts
of Minnesota, according to meteorologists at the Weather
Channel.
While the strong winds had eased somewhat by mid-morning,
they were expected to ramp back up by Wednesday afternoon or
evening. The storms may also bring waves of heavy rain across
parts of Illinois, northern Indiana and northern Ohio overnight
and into early Thursday, meteorologists said.
Forecasters also say there is the possibility of the system
becoming a derecho event, or a long-lasting thunderstorm that
moves very quickly and contains very strong, straight-line
winds.
Such winds can be stronger than a weak tornado, and reach up
to 100 miles an hour, said John Dee, a meteorologist with Global
Weather Monitoring.
In 1999, a derecho tore across a 1,300-mile stretch from
North Dakota, up into Canada and across New England, with winds
hitting 110 miles per hour.
"It flattened a forest. It just took it out like a
bulldozer," Dee said.
(Reporting by P.J. Huffstutter, editing by G Crosse)