By Ian Simpson
Jan 8 A powerful storm walloped California and
other parts of the western United States on Sunday, flooding
rivers and shutting roads from mudslides in a state that has
struggled with drought for years.
From 3 to 8 inches (7.6 to 20 cm) of rain is forecast for
central and northern California and the Sierra Nevada mountains
through early on Tuesday, and several feet (1-2 metres) of snow
is likely for higher elevations, said meteorologist Andrew
Orrison at the National Weather Service's Weather Prediction
Center in Maryland.
"We're going to see heavy rain going into the evening and
early morning," he said.
Locally heavy snow is expected in Nevada, and the northern
Rocky Mountains could get several feet of snow as the system
moves east over the next day or two, Orrison said.
The National Weather Service reported that almost 40 rivers
or creeks in Northern California or western Nevada were flooded
or threatened to top their banks.
The upper Napa River north of San Francisco was expected to
cause "extreme damage to all towns along the reach," the
California emergency agency said in a statement.
An agency spokesman there had been no reports of fatalities
or serious damage from the bad weather.
Several California highways were closed from landslides or
high water. In Washington state, high winds, ice and heavy snow
shut roads and created hazardous driving conditions.
Iridium Communications said Elon Musk's SpaceX
rocket company had delayed Monday's launch of a Falcon 9 rocket
carrying 10 of its satellites from Vandenberg Air Force Base,
north of Los Angeles. The new launch date was set for Saturday.
The storm is drawing its strength from the interaction
between an "atmospheric river," a plume of water vapor flowing
from the tropics toward the West Coast, and a low-pressure area
near Oregon, the National Weather Service said.
After years of drought, the storm is the latest incident in
a strong wet season for California that began in the autumn.
Another front is expected on Tuesday.
In an encouraging sign, the U.S. Forest Service said the
rain had restored moisture levels in Southern California
vegetation to a seasonal normal for the first time in five
years.
The eastern United States experienced cold temperatures on
Sunday, the day after a massive storm dumped snow from Georgia
to Massachusetts.
