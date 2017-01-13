Jan 13 An ice storm heading for the central
United States is threatening to take down trees and power lines
and create treacherous travel conditions on Friday and into the
weekend, the National Weather Service said.
Ice, freeze rain and winter storm warnings were in effect
for a large swathe of the Plains, from the Texas panhandle north
into Iowa and east through central Indiana, the Weather Service
said in an advisory.
"Significant amounts of ice accumulations will make travel
dangerous or impossible," the weather service said. "Travel is
strongly discouraged. Commerce will likely be severely
impacted."
Depending on local temperatures, ice accumulation could be
more than half an inch (1 cm), creating slick roadways
especially on bridges and overpasses and possibly scattered
power outages across the region, the service said.
Parts of the region could also see as much as 3 inches (8
cm) of snow later in the weekend, according to the forecast.
