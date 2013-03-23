By Mary Wisniewski
the forecast looked like winter as a major storm this Palm
the forecast looked like winter as a major storm this Palm
Sunday weekend was forecast to bring heavy snow, flooding rain
and severe thunderstorms as it moved east across the United
States.
Snow had already started falling in eastern Colorado and
parts of Kansas early on Saturday, according to AccuWeather.com
senior meteorologist Tom Kines.
Interstate-70 was closed from east of Denver to the Kansas
state line because of blowing and drifting snow, according to
the Colorado Department of Transportation. Snow delayed arriving
flights at Denver International Airport, said spokesman Heath
Montgomery.
The snow was expected to move east to Kansas City, St.
Louis, Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, over the next 24 hours,
before moving into the mid-Atlantic states, he said.
The snow could measure from three to six inches in the
Midwest, but accumulations in the Baltimore-Washington area
could be much less due to higher temperatures, Kines said.
A potential for "tremendous rainfall" could hit areas south
of the snow line, according to AccuWeather.com.
Rough weather is expected in the Gulf Coast region from
Florida to eastern Texas through Saturday, with large hail,
damaging winds and possible tornadoes, Kines said. The system
was already affecting the Tallahassee region of Florida on
Saturday morning.
"All in all, this is a pretty nasty storm," Kines said.
Forecasters expect severe weather in the Gulf Coast region
during this time of year, he said, but the swath of heavy snow
across the country's mid-section in late March is unusual.
An Ohio prosecutor fed up with the continued cold and snow
issued a mock indictment this week for fraud against
Punxsutawney Phil, the famed prognosticating Pennsylvania
groundhog, who had forecast an early spring.
(Reporting by Mary Wisniewski and Keith Coffman; Editing by
Colleen Jenkins and Doina Chiacu)