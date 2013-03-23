(Adds flight cancellations in Denver, other details)
By Mary Wisniewski
CHICAGO, March 23 A major early spring storm
brought heavy snow, severe thunderstorms and floods as it moved
east across the United States on Saturday, closing highways,
forcing flight cancellations and causing a pileup involving
dozens of vehicles.
The weather system forced the cancellations of more than 100
flights in and out of Denver International Airport on Saturday
and blowing and drifting snow closed several roads in Colorado,
including Interstate 70 in both directions east of Denver to the
Kansas state line.
"Travel on the eastern plains is strongly discouraged," said
Mindy Crane, spokeswoman for the Colorado Department of
Transportation. "It is snowing half an inch an hour with
sustained winds of 25 miles an hour (40 kph) with gusts up to 40
miles an hour (64 kph)."
A chain-reaction crash involving some 50 vehicles and at
least four tractor-trailers shut down Interstate 25 about 30
miles north of Denver for several hours on Saturday, the
Colorado State Patrol said in a statement. A tanker involved in
the accident burst into flames.
Several injured people were taken to the hospital but no
fatalities were reported, police said.
Kyle Fredin, a meteorologist with the National Weather
Service, said some counties in far eastern Colorado had seen a
foot of snow by mid-afternoon.
Snowfall accumulations in the Denver metropolitan area could
top 10 inches, with higher amounts in the foothills west of the
city, he said.
The snow was expected to move east to Kansas City, St.
Louis, Indianapolis and Columbus, Ohio, over the next 24 hours,
before moving into the mid-Atlantic states, Kines said.
Rough weather also was forecast in the Gulf Coast region
from Florida to eastern Texas throughout Saturday, with large
hail, damaging winds and possible tornadoes, Kines said.
In northern Florida, the National Weather Service in
Jacksonville had reports of high winds and possible tornado
touchdowns, though no twisters have been confirmed, according to
meteorologist Phil Peterson.
Peterson said the weather service also had reports of
baseball-sized hail west of Lawtey, Florida, early in the
afternoon. Lake City received two inches of heavy rain in 30
minutes, he said.
