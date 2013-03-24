March 23 There was little sign of spring across
a large swath of the U.S. Midwest on Sunday as a powerful storm
dumped heavy snow across a widespread area and threatened to
bring more.
The storm was part of the same system that blanketed parts
of Colorado and northwest Kansas with heavy snowfall on
Saturday, said Ariel Cohen, a meteorologist with the National
Weather Service. That included accumulations of nearly 19 inches
of snow in Boulder County, Colorado, Cohen said.
The storm was moving across the mid-Mississippi Valley
region on Sunday and had already left more than 6 inches of snow
by mid-afternoon in parts of east-central Missouri, including
the St. Louis area, Cohen added.
He said Indianapolis, Columbus, Ohio, and Pittsburg were
also expected to be hit with heavy snowfall as the storm tracked
east, possibly affecting coastal New Jersey and New England by
late Monday and early Tuesday.
Some snow was possible in the Washington, D.C., area late
Sunday and into Monday morning but Cohen said temperatures there
were a too warm for any substantial accumulation.
The weather system forced the cancellations of more than 100
flights in and out of Denver International Airport on Saturday
and blowing and drifting snow closed several roads in Colorado,
including Interstate 70 in both directions east of Denver to the
Kansas state line.
Authorities said there were some power outages but no
reports of significant travel disruptions or road closures
across the Midwest by Sunday afternoon.