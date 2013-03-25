March 25 The first Monday of spring brought snow
instead of sunshine along the U.S. East Coast, snarling the
morning commute in the densely populated stretch between
Washington and New York.
A storm that had dropped significant amounts of snow across
the Midwest over the weekend rolled across Ohio, Pennsylvania,
Virginia and New Jersey, bringing a slushy mix of snow and rain
that prompted school closings and contributed to traffic
accidents around the region.
The National Weather Service had winter storm warnings in
effect from Massachusetts to South Carolina, with as much as 10
inches (25 cm) recorded in mountainous parts of West Virginia
and up to a foot (30 cm) expected in Pittsburgh.
"Right now the eastern suburbs of (Washington) D.C. are
still seeing moderate it snow and it's extending up through
Baltimore and into northeastern Maryland," said Heather
Sheffield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in
Sterling, Virginia. She said the storm was moving north and snow
showers were expected through the day.
Some 448 flights in the United States had been canceled,
mostly in the New York City area, according to FlightAware.com.
Winter's stubborn persistence on the fifth day after the
official start of spring has started to take a toll on some
parts of the country. Last week an Ohio prosecutor said he would
like to charge Punxsutawney Phil, the prognosticating groundhog
who in February called for an early spring, with fraud.
(Reporting By Scott Malone in Boston; Editing by Doina Chiacu)