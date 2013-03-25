(Adds details on Ohio and Indiana)
March 25 The first Monday of spring brought snow
instead of sunshine along the U.S. East Coast, snarling the
morning commute in the densely populated stretch between
Washington and New York.
A storm that had dropped significant amounts of snow across
the Midwest over the weekend rolled across Ohio, Pennsylvania,
Virginia and New Jersey, bringing a slushy mix of snow and rain
that prompted school closings and contributed to traffic
accidents around the region.
In the Washington area, the wet, heavy snow shut schools or
delayed openings, and local governments also moved back their
opening times. Local utilities reported scattered outages.
For the first time since January 2011, snow measured more
than an inch (2.5 cm) at Ronald Reagan Washington National
Airport.
The National Weather Service had winter storm warnings in
effect from Massachusetts to South Carolina, with as much as 10
inches (25 cm) recorded in mountainous parts of West Virginia
and up to 1 foot (30 cm) expected in Pittsburgh.
"Right now the eastern suburbs of (Washington) D.C. are
still seeing moderate snow and it's extending up through
Baltimore and into northeastern Maryland," said Heather
Sheffield, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in
Sterling, Virginia. She added that the storm was moving north
and snow showers were expected through the day.
Nearly 500 airline flights in the United States had been
canceled, mostly in the New York City area, according to
FlightAware.com.
The storm's effects were likely to be felt as far north as
Boston, although it was not expected to drop much snow on most
of New England, said Tom Kines, a senior meteorologist at
AccuWeather.
"This storm will be different than most we've seen this
winter," Kines said. "Most of the storms have affected a good
chunk of New England and this one looks like it will head out to
sea before then."
In the lower Great Lakes, winter weather advisories were in
effect in many areas.
In Cleveland, hundreds of schools were closed and a snow
emergency was in effect until further notice. Forecasters
predicted as much as an inch of snow would fall per hour through
the afternoon.
In Indiana, state troopers responded to dozens of
weather-related calls from motorists in the northern part of the
state.
Winter's stubborn persistence on the fifth day after the
official start of spring has started to take a toll on some
parts of the country. Last week an Ohio prosecutor said he would
like to charge Punxsutawney Phil, the prognosticating groundhog
who in February called for an early spring, with fraud.
(Reporting by Scott Malone in Boston, Ian Simpson in
Washington, Kim Palmer in Cleveland and Susan Guyett; in
Indianapolis; Editing by Doina Chiacu, Kevin Gray and Maureen
Bavdek)