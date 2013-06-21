MINNEAPOLIS, June 21 Severe storms producing
wind gusts up to 85 mph (137 km), heavy rain and lightning
strikes in Minnesota and Wisconsin early on Friday, knocked down
trees and power lines and at one point left more than 176,000
customers without power.
An area stretching from the Dakotas through Wisconsin was
bracing for more storms, some severe, later on Friday and
possible flooding after reports of three to four inches of rain
(7.6-10 cm) fell in some communities already, the National
Weather Service said.
"The weather pattern is pretty much going to be stationary
tonight and through the weekend so we are concerned about the
severe weather and also the potential for flooding," said Jacob
Beitlich, a weather service meteorologist in the Twin Cities.
The storms developed in the Dakotas and powered southeast
through Minnesota into Wisconsin, bringing heavy straight-line
wind damage with a gust of 85 mph at the heart of it northwest
of the Twin Cities, he said.
The weather service also has issued a severe thunderstorm
watch for parts of eastern Iowa stretching across northwest
Illinois to just west of Chicago.
Peak power outages consisted of about 156,000 Xcel Energy
customers in Minnesota and about 20,000 in Wisconsin after the
storms passed through. Other providers reported scattered
outages in Minnesota and Wisconsin.
"Most of this is related to the strong winds bringing down
branches and trees and doing a lot of damage to the system,"
Xcel spokeswoman Patti Nystuen said, adding that some customers
could remain without power into Saturday.
By midday Friday, about 61,300 Xcel customers were still
without power in Minnesota and western Wisconsin.
(Reporting by David Bailey; Editing by Cynthia Johnston and Bob
Burgdorfer)