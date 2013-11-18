(Corrects typo "we're" in 12th paragraph)
By Mary Wisniewski
WASHINGTON, Ill. Nov 17 A fast-moving storm
system triggered multiple tornadoes on Sunday that killed at
least five people and flattened large parts of a town in
Illinois as it tore across the Midwest, authorities said.
The storm also forced the Chicago Bears to halt their game
against the Baltimore Ravens and the NFL fans at Soldier Field
to seek shelter as menacing clouds rolled in. Chicago's two
major airports briefly stopped traffic while the metropolitan
area was under a tornado watch.
A National Weather Service survey team confirmed preliminary
EF-4 tornado damage in Washington County in southern Illinois,
with winds of 166 to 200 miles (267-322 km) per hour.
A small farmhouse there took a direct hit, according to the
NWS survey team report. "The homestead was totally destroyed
with only the foundation remaining," the NWS report said.
A total of 80 tornado reports were received along with 358
reports of damaging winds and 40 reports of large hail,
according to Rich Thompson, a lead forecaster with the weather
service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
The storm moved dangerously fast, tracking eastward at 60
miles per hour (97 kph) and Thompson said the bulk of the
tornado damage from the storm occurred over a period of about
five hours.
"We'll still have a wind damage threat across Pennsylvania
and New York into the overnight hours," Thompson said late on
Sunday.
Sunday night, along with about 100,000 Michigan residents,
due to storm-related outages, according to utility providers.
About 50,000 outages were also reported in Indiana and some
3,000 people were without power in Kentucky.
DEVASTATION
The town of Washington, Illinois, 145 miles (233 km)
southwest of Chicago, was hit especially hard by the tornadoes
that Thompson said had ripped through Indiana and Kentucky as
well as Illinois and a small corner of Ohio.
"It's a sad day in Washington. The devastation is just
unbelievable," said Washington Mayor Gary Manier.
"I can't imagine people walked away from these places. Some
people were sitting in their living rooms. They stayed but their
house left," Manier later added.
Manier said hundreds of homes had been destroyed in the town
of 15,000 people.
The state Emergency Management Agency said one person was
killed in Washington. Thirty-one people injured by the storm
were being treated at St. Francis Medical Center, one of the
main hospitals in nearby Peoria, according to hospital
spokeswoman Amy Paul. Eight had traumatic injuries.
Two people were killed in Washington County, Illinois, about
200 miles (320 km) south of Peoria, said Illinois Emergency
Management Agency spokeswoman Patti Thompson. The agency
estimated that hundreds of homes were damaged and at least 70
leveled across the state.
Washington County coroner Mark Styninger said the two people
who died there were elderly siblings. The 80-year-old man and
his 78-year-old sister suffered massive trauma when their home
was demolished in the storm, Styninger said.
Two people were killed in Massac County, Illinois, on the
Kentucky border where a twister devastated several
neighborhoods, emergency officials said.
PEOPLE TRAPPED
"It wiped out homes, mobile homes," said Charles Taylor,
deputy director of the Emergency Services and Disaster Agency in
Massac County. "It downed trees, power lines. We have gas leaks,
numerous injuries whether they were in mobile homes, or
outdoors, even in the motor vehicles, people have been trapped."
"We have reports of homes being flattened, roofs being torn
off," Sara Sparkman, a spokeswoman for the health department of
Tazewell County, Illinois, where Washington is located, said in
a telephone interview. "We have actual whole neighborhoods being
demolished by the storm."
Sparkman said the storm also had caused damage in Pekin,
south of Peoria.
Illinois State Police spokeswoman Monique Bond said
officials believe some people may be trapped in their basements
under debris.
A dusk-to-dawn curfew was imposed in the town of Washington,
where State Police spokesman Dustin Pierce said there had been
looting amid gas leaks and downed power lines.
The American Red Cross worked with emergency management
officials to set up shelters and provide assistance to displaced
residents, even as rescue workers searched for more people who
might have been caught in the storm's path.
The Washington tornado came out of a fast-moving storm
system that originally headed toward Chicago as it threatened a
large swath of the Midwest with dangerous winds, thunderstorms,
and hail, U.S. weather officials said.
