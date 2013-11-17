WASHINGTON Nov 17 A fast-moving weather system
was threatening 53 million people in the U.S. Midwest on Sunday,
with one tornado touchdown reported and the potential for
dangerous winds and thunderstorms across 10 states, weather
officials said.
"We obviously have a very dangerous situation on our hands
and it's just getting started," Laura Furgione, deputy director
of the National Weather Service, told reporters in a conference
call.
A large tornado touched down outside Peoria, Illinois, on
Sunday as an expansive storm threatened parts of the Midwest,
U.S. meteorologists said.
