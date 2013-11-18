By Mary Wisniewski
| WASHINGTON, Illinois
WASHINGTON, Illinois Nov 18 A fast-moving storm
system triggered multiple tornadoes on Sunday that killed at
least six people and flattened large parts of a town in Illinois
as it tore across the Midwest, authorities said.
The tornadoes leveled scores of homes and demolished entire
neighborhoods. Some 80 tornado reports were received, along with
358 reports of damaging winds and 40 reports of large hail,
according to Rich Thompson, a lead forecaster with the weather
service's Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
Traffic was halted briefly at Chicago's two major airports,
and tens of thousands of people in several states lost power.
By early Monday three people were reported killed in Massac
County, two in Washington County and one in the city of
Washington, in Tazewell County, said Patti Thompson of the
Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
The National Weather Service confirmed preliminary EF-4
tornado damage in Washington County in southern Illinois, with
winds of 166 to 200 miles (267-322 km) per hour.
The unusual late-season storms moved dangerously fast,
tracking east at 60 miles per hour (97 kph), with the bulk of
the damage spanning about five hours, Thompson said. Wind damage
threats continued across Pennsylvania and New York.
DEVASTATION
The town of Washington, 145 miles (233 km) southwest of
Chicago, was hit hard as tornadoes tore through Indiana and
Kentucky, Illinois and a small corner of Ohio.
"The devastation is just unbelievable," said Mayor Gary
Manier. Hundreds of homes were destroyed, one person was killed
and 31 were being treated for injuries in nearby Peoria.
"I can't imagine people walked away from these places,"
Manier said of the devastation in the town of 15,000.
Two people, an 80-year-old man and his 78-year-old sister,
were killed in Washington County, Illinois, about 200 miles (320
km) south of Peoria, County coroner Mark Styninger said.
Three others were killed in Massac County, Illinois, on the
Kentucky border where a tornado devastated several
neighborhoods, emergency officials said.
Sara Sparkman, a spokeswoman for the Tazewell County,
Illinois health department, told Reuters: "We have reports of
homes being flattened, roofs being torn off ... We have actual
whole neighborhoods being demolished by the storm."
More people were feared trapped in their basements under
debris, said Illinois State Police spokeswoman Monique Bond.
The American Red Cross worked with emergency management
officials to set up shelters and provide assistance.
The Washington tornado came out of a fast-moving system that
originally headed toward Chicago, forcing a delay of a Chicago
Bears-Baltimore Ravens NFL game as it threatened a large swath
of the Midwest.
(Additional reporting by Deborah Zabarenko, Jonathan Allen,
James Kelleher and Carey Gillam; Writing by Scott Malone;
Editing by Chris Michaud)