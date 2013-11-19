By Mary Wisniewski
WASHINGTON, Ill. Nov 18 When a powerful tornado
bore down on the small city of Washington, Illinois, on Sunday,
Ryan Bowers took his wife's advice and sheltered in the basement
with their 2-1/2-month-old daughter and their dogs.
Winds of up to 200 miles per hour leveled their home, along
with a large swath of the city of 15,000 people east of Peoria,
but the Bowers survived, as did almost all of their neighbors.
The twister, part of a fast-moving storm that hammered much
of the Midwest, killed eight people in Illinois and Michigan,
but many survived thanks to quick reactions like Bowers's and
because their homes had basements to flee to.
"I have to believe that 90 percent of those people who
survived were probably in their basement, taking cover, or at
church," said Washington Mayor Gary Manier, who noted that he
was among the many town residents who were in church when they
heard warning sirens.
"We thank God that our community listened and took heed,"
Manier said, standing in a destroyed section of Washington where
bits of American flags and insulation from destroyed houses
clung to trees that had been stripped of their branches and
remaining leaves by the storm.
Bowers, 33, said he normally disregarded tornado warnings
but headed to his basement after seeing the debris cloud
barreling toward his house.
"I ran back inside, ran in the basement, not 15 seconds
later our basement windows were sucked in and everything was
twirling about," said Bowers. "Everything was white and all I
could hear was snapping ... Things were dropping on top of me
and splitting in two."
He and his wife Andrea, 32, briefly returned on Monday to
retrieve a family Bible and a pink baby rattle that was their
daughter Sydney's favorite toy.
UP TO 500 HOMES DAMAGED
Manier estimated that 250 to 500 homes had been damaged by
the tornado, rated as the second-most powerful magnitude of
twister, which hit the city east of Peoria with winds of 166 to
200 miles per hour (267-322 km per hour).
In the destroyed area, where buildings were reduced to
rubble and cars turned upside down, authorities barred vehicle
traffic out of concern that people could be injured while
attempting to retrieve their possessions.
But people came anyway, on bicycles and on foot, to sort
through their belongings and help their neighbors.
"It's crazy, you walk through a town you've lived in your
whole life and you don't even know where you're at," said Tanner
Smith, a 17-year-old wide receiver who was among about 30
members of the Washington Community High School football team,
the Panthers, who came to help with relief efforts.
Amid the rubble, Chris Morrissey, 43, was amazed to find her
stepmother's china dolls and glass paperweights intact - though
the house itself was destroyed. Her father and stepmother had
been away in Florida, but were returning to see the damage.
"They're alive. You can't ask for better than that,"
Morrissey said.
At least eight people were killed in the storm across two
states. Of the six people killed in Illinois, authorities said
one died in the city of Washington, in Tazewell County, and
about 120 others were injured in the town.
Elsewhere in the state, an 80-year-old man and his
78-year-old sister were killed in Washington County, about 200
miles (320 km) south of Peoria, County Coroner Mark Styninger
said. Three more people died when a tornado devastated several
neighborhoods in Massac County on the Kentucky border, emergency
officials said.
In central Michigan, rescue workers found the body of a
59-year-old man entangled in downed power lines on Sunday night.
The man went outside to investigate a noise, according to
Shiawassee County Sheriff's Department Lieutenant David Kirk.
A 21-year-old man was killed on Sunday night when a tree
fell on his car in the central Michigan town of Leslie, said
Jackson County Sheriff Steven Rand.
The storm also damaged homes and buildings in Indiana and
Kentucky, though no fatalities were reported in those states.
Over 675,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. Midwest and in
the province of Ontario, Canada, were still without power on
Monday afternoon following the storm, according to local power
companies.
BASEMENT SAFE HAVENS
The unusual late-season storms moved dangerously fast,
tracking east at 60 miles per hour (97 kph), with the bulk of
the damage spanning about five hours, said spokeswoman Patti
Thompson of the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.
Survivors said they rode out the storm in their basements,
which are common in homes in the affected area, a fact that may
have helped hold down the death toll, officials said. In May, a
monster, top-category tornado killed 24 people in Moore,
Oklahoma, a part of the United States where basements are less
common.
Nancy Rampy, 62, said she fled to her basement when she
heard the storm sirens blaring on Sunday.
"I heard what sounded like 12 trains just roaring down the
tracks, and it just wouldn't stop. It just kept coming and
coming," Rampy said. "I ran to the basement, sat in the basement
with my flashlight in the dark and just prayed, 'Let it be over
soon.'"
Rampy's house was spared.