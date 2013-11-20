By Nick Carey
| WASHINGTON, Ill.
WASHINGTON, Ill. Nov 20 After breaking her leg
late last year, having a double mastectomy in the summer and
seeing her house destroyed by a tornado that swept through
Washington, Illinois, on Sunday, Kim Wright said her luck was
due to change.
"They say bad luck comes in threes and I've had my three,"
Wright, 56, said on Wednesday, standing in the pulverized
wreckage of what just three days ago had been her home. "I'm due
now for some good fortune."
Five minutes later a group of people who were cleaning up
the debris of a house 100 feet (30 meters) away pulled Wright's
cat, Fred, out of the rubble, alive.
"Oh my God, he's everything to me," she said through tears
of joy, running to collect her cat.
The fast-moving storm system that rolled destructively
through the Midwestern United States killed eight people in two
states and may have caused $1 billion in property damage. It
damaged around 1,000 homes in Washington, a small city located
about 150 miles (240 km) southwest of Chicago.
As cleanup work proceeded on Wednesday, many homeowners like
Wright who were home when the storm hit said they felt lucky to
be alive.
"If it weren't for the sirens, I would be dead," said
Wright, who made it to her basement in time. "You'd be sifting
through the wreckage looking for pieces of me."
Crews had worked overnight to clear the streets in the
neighborhood that was devastated by the tornado, with heavy
equipment in the area hauling out debris. Volunteers walked the
streets offering water, gloves or heating pads to people sifting
through debris for their belongings.
More than 130,000 homes and businesses in the U.S. Midwest
remained without power on Wednesday morning following severe
thunderstorms Sunday night, according to local power companies.
There had been over 800,000 outages on Monday morning.
'USED TO WEATHER'
Ed Henderson, 41, was replacing the power steering pump on
his Ford F-350 pickup truck when he heard the sirens on Sunday.
"We're used to weather in Illinois so like any good resident
of Illinois I stuck around to see what was happening," he said
cheerfully, spitting tobacco juice on the ground.
About 10 minutes later he saw the tornado touch down a
quarter of a mile (half a kilometer) from his house, hurling
debris through the air. Hearing the freight train-type sound
often referred to by tornado survivors, he threw himself down
the basement stairs as all the windows in the house blew out.
Henderson's house is no more, his chimney is in the front
yard, his truck about 600 feet (180 meters) behind the house and
all he can find of his 30 foot (nine meters) camper is the spare
wheel and air conditioning unit. His dogs were trapped under a
door, which saved their lives.
"The way I'm looking at it, I got off pretty lightly,"
Henderson said.
Many others here were lucky because they were at church when
the tornado hit. When Dick Stinson, 65, and his family returned
home their house was almost entirely gone and his pickup truck
was lodged in his neighbor's living room.
Stinson plans to rebuild and hopes to back in a new house on
the same spot in six months.
"We were very blessed that none of us was hurt," he said,
surveying the smashed wood and other detritus that formerly
constituted his place of residence. "As for the rest of it, all
we lost was stuff. And that's all it is, just stuff."
(Editing by Scott Malone and Bob Burgdorfer)