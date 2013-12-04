(Adds include California, Idaho, context)
By Keith Coffman
DENVER Dec 4 A powerful Arctic cold front
blanketed the western and central United States on Wednesday,
dropping heavy snow on the Colorado Rockies across to the Great
Lakes and bringing frigid temperatures across the region.
Some mountain locations west of the Continental Divide could
see up to 3 feet (91 cm) of snow before the system moves on,
said Jim Kalina, a meteorologist with the National Weather
Service in Boulder, Colorado.
The cold snap sent bitter chills across many areas of the
U.S. west, and the storm stretched across the Dakotas to
northeastern Minnesota where up to 3 feet of snow could fall
along the north shore of Lake Superior, the weather service
said.
In California, a hard freeze warning was in effect for much
of the state's inland agricultural breadbasket, sending farmers
scrambling to protect crops. Homeowners covered landscaping with
towels and blankets to keep off the worst of the cold.
"We haven't seen a cold snap this early in the year that has
lasted so long for 30 or 40 years," said Luke Robinson, a
meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Missoula,
Montana.
The freezing weather also complicated a search in Idaho for
a small plane carrying five people that vanished Sunday in
rugged mountains after its pilot reported engine trouble.
Rescue crews battled deep snows and plummeting temperatures
for signs of the single-engine Beechcraft Bonanza piloted by
Dale Smith, a San Jose-based business executive who had been
flying his two adult children and their spouses home after
spending the Thanksgiving holiday in Oregon.
A power outage in eastern Idaho left 40,000 customers near
the campus of Brigham Young University-Idaho without power as
temperatures in the region plunged to 15 below zero, authorities
said.
WET SNOW AND CAR CRASHES
In Denver, temperatures plummeted 40 degrees into the single
digits in a matter of hours overnight as a bitter cold air mass
descended from Canada. About 5 inches of snow fell in the city
overnight, causing roadways to ice up.
A handful of flights were canceled at Denver International
Airport, mostly headed to mountain regional airports, airport
spokeswoman Julie Smith said.
The heaviest snow in Colorado was falling in the southwest
part of the state as icy, snow packed roads and "zero to low
visibility," closed at least one mountain pass, the Colorado
Department of Transportation said in an alert.
The frigid conditions were expected to hover over Colorado
for several more days, dropping overnight temperatures below
zero, the weather service said.
In Minnesota, heavy wet snow was continuing and nearly 200
crashes were reported across the state by the Minnesota State
Patrol on Wednesday, although none involved serious injuries.
More than 15 inches of snow had fallen in Duluth, Minnesota,
by Wednesday morning, forcing school closings and dozens of
crashes, but city offices were open. The storm was expected to
bring another foot of snow or more.
The three days of the storm could reach into the top 10
recorded in Duluth, but was not expected to approach a record
36.8 inches that fell in a 1991 storm, the weather service said.
Not everyone was put off by the snow.
"This puts us in good shape for the rest of the season,"
said Renee Mattson, executive director at Spirit Mountain, a
Duluth ski area that opened in mid November, two weeks earlier
than normal.
The snow really helps with the base and, "having all of this
natural snowfall puts everyone in the mind for winter sports,"
Mattson added. "If you see a brown backyard you assume there are
no winter sports and the whole area is covered by white."
(Reporting by Keith Coffman in Denver, David Bailey in
Minneapolis, Laura Zuckerman in Salmon, Idaho and Sharon
Bernstein in Sacramento. Editing by Andre Grenon)