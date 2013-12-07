Dec 7 Freezing weather in the U.S. gripped parts
of Texas and Arkansas on Saturday, with hundreds of thousands of
people coping in the cold without power after a winter storm
made roads impassable and caused severe flight delays.
More than 3,300 travelers were forced to sleep on cots
overnight at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport, where
workers had managed to thaw only two of its seven runways by
Saturday morning.
Airlines canceled more than 350 flights from DFW that were
scheduled for Saturday, the airport said in a statement.
At the height of the storm, some 267,000 electricity outages
were reported in Texas, according to utility provider Oncor, but
that number was down to about 130,000 early on Saturday. Oncor
said it hoped to get power restored to "nearly all of its
customers by Sunday night.
Forecasters predicted sub-zero temperatures and icy
conditions in the region for the rest of the weekend, with
layers of ice and sleet up to 3 inches thick around Dallas. The
city has already canceled a marathon planned for Sunday.
Cold weather was due to roll into the Northeast on Sunday
through Monday. Accuweather predicted a "wintry mess" of ice,
freezing rain and some of the first snow accumulations of the
season from Virginia to New England, which may cause further
travel delays.
(Reporting By Jonathan Allen; editing by Gunna Dickson)